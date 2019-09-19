It wasn’t until 1985 that destiny’s plan for young Rolando Herrera in the world of wine was revealed.
“After working in restaurants I took a job in construction that led me to build a rock wall at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars” he remembers.
The visionary Warren Winiarski, founder of the winery, approached Herrera and offered him a job as part of the winery crew. That year, Herrera worked hard. “I was in my senior year of high school, attending school during the day and working at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars at night,” he says.
From there on, he knew his future was in wine. He become cellar master of the Winiarski’s iconic estate, which laid the foundation for the next career moves.
After learning and growing under Winiarski’s meticulous eye, Herrera shifted gears and took an assistant winemaker position at Château Potelle in Mt Veeder.
“I felt at that time I needed to learn from a different school, and this position, working for Marketta and Jean-Noel Formeaux, turned out to be an eye- opening experience” Herrera explained.
Old-world techniques and mountain fruit were only a couple of the biggest educational aspects working at Château Potelle.
In 1997, Herrera and his wife Lorena, whom he had married earlier that year, decided to take a leap of faith and follow their hearts. Mi Sueño (My dream) Winery was born. “Back in 1997, I started small, I came across an excellent source of Chardonnay and we went for it,” he recounts with joy.
His winemaking career took him to Vine Cliff Vineyards where he took on the winemaker position from 1998 to 2000, and in 2001 he partnered with Paul Hobbs. During his partnership with Hobbs, Herrera accepted the position of director of winemaking and worked with more than a dozen projects in California and the Southern Hemisphere.
In 2003, both Hobbs and Herrera knew it was time to move on. Mi Sueño had grown and required more attention and Herrera had his own clients.
By now, Herrera started Rolando Herrera Consulting helping out a number of clients but most importantly setting his aim high with his own project.
Mi Sueño has come a long way over the years from the couple of Chardonnay barrels in 1997. They added Pinot Noir to the lineup in 1999, and Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah in 2000.
Hard work, passion and perseverance best describe Herrera’s personality. Mi Sueño has been served at the White House, and it has a cult-like following both in the U.S. and abroad.
Currently, Mi Sueño’s production lingers between 8,000 and 10,000 cases depending on the vintage, and Herrera and Lorena are committed to farming more than 40 acres in multiple appellations that go into their wines.
I had the pleasure of sitting down with Herrera and tasting though a number of their current releases, which included the following wines.
— 2016 Mi Sueño Chardonnay Sonoma Mountain ($55, 170 cases produced)
This is a Chardonnay-lovers paradise, golden in color, generous orchard fruit dancing around lively citrus, vanilla and guava with a toasty nutty finish and mouth-watering acidity.
— 2015 Mi Sueño Pinot Noir Russian River ($55)
A feminine powerful beauty characterizes this wine with a deep concentration in the core full of purple flowers, mission plum and baking spice wrapped on a hint of cola, making it hard to only have one glass.
— 2016 Mi Sueño “La Chole” Red Blend Napa Valley ($42)
This vintage marks the first release of this blend named after Herrera’s home town, La Chole. The blend is compoed of Malbec, Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon. This wine is the ultimate crowd-pleaser exhibiting an intense purple core that immediately draws you in. A festival of purple and red flowers jump out of the glass with a fresh cracked pepper hint thanks to the Syrah with plenty of dark cherry, cassis, chocolate and spice.
— 2016 Herrera “Lorena” Red Wine Blend, Napa Valley ($155) You could say this is Herrera’s masterpiece, rightfully named after his wife and soulmate, Lorena. This wine aims to cover those special occasions. Bottled under the Herrera label rather than Mi Sueño, which showcases smaller production, barrel selection wines.
This blend is made of Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec and Petit Verdot made with 100% new French Oak for 30 months. Deep rich and concentrated dark core with a slight magenta on the rim. Layers of crushed violets, lilacs and roses are gracefully complemented by graphite, freshly roasted espresso and red fruit resolving in a juicy, elegant and bold finish.
There is no doubt that Herrera’s winemaking skills are worth enjoying over and over, and his hard work has paid off. Cheers!