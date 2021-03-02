In the eastern-central portion of Japan’s main island of Honshu lies the Fukushima prefecture.

The region, like the other 46 prefectures, is gifted with a striking landscape that extends from high elevation peaks down to the Pacific Ocean.

Historically the region was split into three areas, which, following the 1871 classification, was unified to form the third-largest prefecture based on landmass, after Hokkaido and Iwate.

Currently, the Fukushima prefecture is home to nearly 2 million habitants with the largest concentration in the coastal city of Iwaki, Kōriyama sitting over 6,000 feet high in the mountains near Mt Bandai, and Fukushima City, which is located on the northeastern portion of the prefecture in the Fukushima Basin.

The extreme diversity of altitude and marine influence has a direct effect on the cuisine and sake styles.

The prefecture is currently classified into three main areas: Aizu located in the western side in high elevation; Nakadori in the center of the prefecture and Hamadori along the coast.

Speaking of sake, it is no secret that Fukushima has garnered more gold medals than any other prefecture in Japan in recent years.

There was a palpable awakening during the last decade that inspired sake producers of the region to elevate the level of quality and attract the attention of professionals and novices alike.

This was not a story of overnight success, by any means. The process is worthy of taking note not only for other sake-producing regions but transcending to other beverages around the world.

Fukushima is home to more than 60 sake breweries that are concentrated in the Aizu and Nakadori areas, accounting for more than 50 estates, while Hamadori has three breweries. The main reason is the water sources, emerging from the snow-covered peaks of the prefecture that make their sake unique.

It took an unprecedented disaster, which happened on March 11, 2011, when a 9.0 magnitude earthquake shook Japan with the epicenter located in the Miyagi region. The disaster shook the Daiichi nuclear plant in the coastal portion of Fukushima causing damages of unmeasurable magnitude.

Worried by the imminent nuclear danger, aside from structural damage caused by the earthquake and the ensuing tsunami, producers started to assess the damage and meticulously inspected the rice and water sources utilized for sake production. It is a very serious matter to ensure the safety of their products. Luckily the main sources of water and rice fields were unaffected due to the geographical location at higher elevations and protected by the Ou and Abukama ranges.

Bearing a great similarity to the Samurai Era in which the Aizu-Wakamatsu kingdom united with the Tokugawa shogunate clan to defeat the region, current-day breweries in Fukushima have worked together to celebrate some of the region’s highest attributes.

The Fukushima Toki (brewmaster) Association has made it an imperative priority to celebrate local ingredients, for example, the locally grown Yume No Kaori rice which has gained popularity across the country.

The water has become a staple, sourced from limestone caves from the Abukama and Ou mountains. They also procure the unique Fukushima (Utsukushima) yeast, which delivers orchard fruit aromas, and also they celebrate ancient techniques of production.

Aside from the commitment to the quality of ingredients and methods, the guild plays a major role in creating the path for future generations of brewmasters in the region.

History supports that the popular Yamahai method of production was created by Suehiro Shuzo established in 1850. The fermentation is longer and therefore the result is richer and more complex flavors. Hand in hand with Yamahai is the Kimoto method, which is utilized across the region by various producers, including Daishichi Brewery, established in 1752.

Because of the combination of ingredients, methods and climatic and geographical factors, Fukushima sake tends to deliver richer, complex and flavorful sakes which is without a doubt key to its world-acclaimed success.

