Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: Steak and Sake, Adventures in Argentina, Part 2

Continuing my Buenos Aires experience, and after a satisfying jazz session at Thelonious, I headed to the highly recommended Don Julio restaurant.

"No visit to Argentina is complete without a proper parrillada experience at Don Julio," multiple friends had told me.

With no reservation, I walked in and asked for a table. Wait time, as expected, was shy of an hour, which allowed for a welcoming stroll through the buzzing neighborhood.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Upon my return, I was greeted with a glass of Argentinian sparkling wine and a cozy table in their heated outdoor area.

The ambiance was lively with large groups of Brazilian and Colombian dinners surrounding me.

The menu was all I imagined and more with a large range of meats and sides.

I opted for the kidneys to start, which always remind me of my grandma’s soulful cooking. I was surprised by the generous serving, a delicious but hard task to tackle. I practiced restraint as I knew that the main course, consisting of grilled short ribs, was coming next.

The wine list is the ultimate love note for Argentinian wines. Consisting of all national wines it includes the greatest producers like Catena Zapata, Zuccardi, Achaval Ferrer and Zorzal, as well as smaller, under-the-radar wines.

For the wine pairing I chose a wine that was not previously on my radar, 2014 Teorema Syrah from Gualtallary. A unique expression of Syrah capturing all the aromatic notes of freshly cracked black pepper and blackberry with an energy-driven mineral component in the palate, it shined, aided by graceful aging. Ideal with the perfectly cooked short rib.

In between courses I got to tour the restaurant and experience first-hand the impressive asador operation where the magic happens.

I was also lucky to meet the sommelier team and walk through their famous cellar that houses the deep collection of Argentinian wines.

Wrapping up the experience was a proper Fernet Branca, a spirit that happens to be one of the staples of the culture.

It's worth mentioning that Parrila Don Julio has been consistently on the top restaurants in the world lists and is completely worthy of it.

The next day I started a pilgrimage to the church — the Maradona church, that is. After an hour and a half trek by foot I found myself surrounded by murals of the legend at the Estadio Diego Maradona stadium, which houses memorabilia from all the teams for which Maradona played. A truly spiritual experience with a palpable celebration of his successful career.

Famished, I found another exceptional eatery packed by locals enjoying a Sunday parrillada. Vamos La Parri delivered a much-needed and perfectly grilled rib eye, enough to get me to the next destination.

After a quick refresh at my apartment I headed to number 18 on the list of The World’s Top 50 Bars, Floreria Atlantico. (www.worlds50bestbars.com)

Located between the Palermo and Puerto Madero neighborhood, this enchanting destination is hidden inside a colorful flower shop. To enter you ask for the bar and head downstairs on a secret door to uncover this lively and colorful spot.

I was impressed by the depth and complexity of the cocktails; the mixology team goes to great lengths to create unique cocktails. The title of the cocktail list is "Colonies and Original Towns," paying homage to the various world influences in Argentina.

Here is an excerpt from the Colonia Lujan "Japanese People" cocktail: “The presence of the Japanese community in Argentina dates back to the 1920s. Although the best known groups that originated at that time were those that settled in the Buenos Aires suburbs, in Escobar, some Japanese families also arrived in the province of Misiones, where they started tea plantations in Oberá.”

The story and the ingredients, which consist of homemade sake, Príncipe de los Apóstoles, kombucha with ginger and honey, and flower honey and mandarin, immediately caught my attention.

The result, an aesthetically inviting cocktail with a creamy consistency and earthy notes balanced by the ginger and honey — highly recommended!

To be continued...