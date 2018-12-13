One of my favorite events of the year, the San Francisco International Wine Competition, took place mid-November this year. The action-packed weekend marked an exciting record number hitting nearly 5,000 wine and sake entries on 135 categories ranging from sparkling, white, red, dessert, fruit wine, makgeolli (a Korean alcoholic beverage) and, of course, sake.
A solid panel of seasoned professionals, we took on the challenge of tackling a number of strong varietals and blends.
One of the best aspects of judging is learning market trends and styles based on the number of entries per style, Country or region. For instance, this year the amount of sparkling rose saw an increase of 50 percent compared to prior years. Not only a significant number but also worth mentioning the quality and value delivery.
Another area that was bountiful was the Cabernet Franc realm with just over 40 percent over past competitions.
I observed an intriguing shift in the styles in categories like Chardonnay, which, in my experience, were overall bright, citrusy and lively, and might be a clear indication of what the Chardonnay producers are commuting to in the global market.
The 2018 Sauvignon Blanc contenders from the Southern Hemisphere where very true to form — not much surprise here — zippy, showy and ripping with acidity. It is great to see the vintage aided this traditional style.
Also in our panel was a heavy dose of Pinot Noir, the 2015 vintage, to be precise. Although the diversity of styles was present, from soft and savory to dense and concentrated participants, the majority were leaning towards the leaner, acid-driven style. A stylistic choice that might not gain the attention of the masses but stays true to the varietal.
The 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon from around the world was another pleasant round of flights. Rich, bold and expressive, in some cases with a good amount of herbal and lighter touches, it was balanced and enough to satisfy all consumers of this successful and proven grape.
The second day, we started with an exhilarating Viognier flight. Wow, it was certainly a mixed bag of styles with a good number of balanced and delicious wines. Viognier is not usually my personal favorite, but this is judging — you leave your preferences aside and focus on balance, honesty and recognize the efforts of the producers.
I can say the strongest or hottest category unanimously of this year was Syrah — yes Syrah and Shiraz! And, wow, talk about one after another. The styles where all over the board but it was hard to pick one that didn’t deliver an experience.
“When you have a varietal that’s not hot in the market, the producers focus on making the best they can,” said Antony Dias Blues, founder and director of the San Francisco International Wine Competition as well as the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and their New York counterparts.
Now to one of my personal favorite categories and passions: sake. This year, I experienced an overall incredible showing with balance, restrain and stylistic expressions worth sharing with the world. It is very heartwarming to see higher entries from well-established producers pushing the bar for recognition to this beverage that year after year shows progress in the United States and the world.
For the sweepstakes portion of the competition, the last day when all 66 judges taste the best of the best, two very strong sakes showed up to dance, with a slight stylistic difference based on regionality and brewery practices. It was a tough call.
With judges coming from all corners of the world like New Zealand, Germany, Australia, and this year, for the first time, even the Czech Republic, there is no doubt that the San Francisco International Wine Competition enjoys a great standing amongst other competitions based on quality and integrity.