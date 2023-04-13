A misty Monday in San Francisco served as a perfect canvas for a stop at the quaint Wayfer Tavern Restaurant as a number of California restaurant and retail buyers along with some media colleagues gathered to dive into some exciting wines.

The experience, the Duckhorn Portfolio Pinnacle Tour, consisted on a multi-city tour to highlight new releases and the highest expressions from their portfolio.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The setting was the private room upstairs where a bespoke feel and Gatsby style accents offered an ideal backdrop to the food and wine.

I was introduced to some of the new wines which weren’t on my radar; did you know they are making wine in Burgundy?

Upon entry we were greeted by the team who led us through a walk-around tasting with a lavish range of small bites that included oysters, beef tartare and scrumptious deviled eggs, all paired thoughtfully with the wines.

The 2018 Goldeneye Anderson Valley Brut Rosé Sparkling Wine ($70), lush, balanced and playful, made for a perfect greeting, followed by the 2019 Calera Mt. Harlan Chardonnay ($60) from the Santa Cruz mountains with the characteristical focus and acidity with plenty of charisma.

The third wine of the walk-around portion was the 2021 Kosta Browne One-Sixteen Russian River Valley Chardonnay ($85), a breathtaking style dressed with a touch of flint and citrus. It became one of the most intriguing Chardonnays I’ve encountered recently.

We sat down for the next portion, and after a proper introduction from the team we dove right into the reds.

We first tasted the 2020 Kosta Browne Beaune Premier Cru Pinot Noir ($130) and the 2020 Kosta Browne Gevrey-Chambertin Pinot Noir ($130) side by side. The project expansion to Burgundy was a brilliant move; the two provide an undeniable terroir signature providing elegance, structure and savory notes.

As for the pairing, executive chef Bronson Macomber delivered a seared duck breast with a confit hash cake and a butternut squash purée, Tokyo turnips and huckleberry, demi which knocked it out of the park.

The second course consisted of two domestic legends from Calera in the Santa Cruz Mountains and Goldeneye in Anderson Valley. 2020 Calera Mt. Harlan Pinot Noir Jensen Vineyard ($125) showed precision, fruit purity and savory notes while the 2019 Goldeneye Anderson Valley Pinot Noir Gowan Creek Vineyard ($90) delivered a lush and powerful expression with plenty of dark fruit and black tea notes.

The dish was sublime. Lamb Tenderloin Wellington with citrus beet root, celery root gratin and juniper berry demi, which managed to capture the depth and versatility of the two wines, just delicious.

The third and last portion was nothing short of memorable. The 2020 Duckhorn Vineyards Napa Valley Merlot Three Palms Vineyard ($125), since its inception, has created a standard for California Merlot maintaining Dan Duckhorn’s vision with a wine that always delivers density and finesse with notes of boysenberry and violets. Also served the 2019 Duckhorn Vineyards The Discussion Napa Valley Red Wine ($180) a Cabernet Sauvignon driven blend with a healthy dose of Merlot and a kiss of Cabernet Franc and Malbec that created a symphony of dark fruit aromas with herb and dark chocolate.

The pairing, herb-crusted Imperial Wagyu New York strip steak with burrata whipped potatoes, Cipollini onions, Maitake mushrooms and Bordelaise, brought all the goods, perfectly executed and in balance with lifted the hedonistic nature of the Merlot and the blend.

Since its founding in 1976, Duckhorn has built a legion of followers that celebrate quality-driven wines; the passion and drive that Dan started continues to carry on.

I was grateful for the opportunity, which served as a strong reminder of the vision and expansion of the Duckhorn Wine Company while not loosing ties to their roots.

Wine Shops in the Napa Valley