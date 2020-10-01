Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: The American sake scene

There is no doubt the American sake landscape has come a long way in the last few decades. Sake production has gained popularity in several corners of the country, while pushing quality boundaries and keeping a high level of excitement amongst seasoned and novice sake drinkers alike.

While the history of sake-making in the United States spans for generations, there’s a vibrant new wave of producers keeping us engaged with their products.

Diving into the history of sake in the United States, records indicate that it was introduced sometime in the late 19th century, when we started getting a taste for this versatile beverage.

Sake doesn’t enjoy geographical protection as other beverages, Tequila or Champagne for example, which cannot be called by these names if they are produced in other parts of the world. The main reason is the name. Sake means "alcohol" in Japan, and sake, as we know it, is known as "nihonshu." Therefore, "sake" can be produced throughout the world.

As far as the actual production in the United States, data support a boom of domestic sake breweries shortly after the turn of the 20th century, with a concentration in the Hawaiian islands and the West Coast of the American mainland, in cities like Berkeley and San Jose, and even some production in Colorado.