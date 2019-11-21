While the newly established wine tariffs are detrimental for a solid number of producers in the Old World, there are, as they say, three sides in a triangle.
The recent 25 percent increase by President Trump inevitably affects the world of wine from producers to retailers and restaurants and ultimately, the consumer.
But the effect this tax hike could potentially bring a positive outcome for some of the parties involved.
How so? Well, let’s explore the specifics. The bold move, which is now in effect, threatens a number of European countries that will inevitably suffer to an extent of seeing higher prices in the American landscape.
“The tariff is quite detrimental for the targeted producers," said Dr. Rowald Hepp, wine director for the German Riesling producer Schoos Vollrads in the Reingau. "We are watching closely and doing everything we can to maintain the market healthy.”
It is a big concern for French and German producers who have enjoyed growth and consistency over the years, and now they are threatened.
Let’s explore the effect on consumers who will see prices increase exponentially for such wines. Twenty-five percent means up to a 50 percent price rise at the end of the pipeline. Let’s say a wine that was $90 on a wine list can now potentially jump to $115, making diners think twice about their selections.
Of course, a good chunk of the Burgundy collector market, for instance, won’t feel the increase due to the already high prices on small producers.
Now that leads us to the light at the end of the tunnel, the domestic producers. Ideally, the many Old World consumers in the United States will be directed to explore the bounties of our own backyard. Although it might take time to measure the success of this proposition, it would be exciting to see a new-found interest in the wines produced here at home.
From coast to coast, the United States is blanketed with wine production. Techniques from the vineyards to winemaking have come a long way and allow us to taste the potential from various regions.
Recently, while judging at the San Francisco International Wine Competition, we enjoyed a number of wines that over-delivered from unexpected areas of our country from Texas to Temecula and beyond. Ideally, these will become wines to try, although some consumers might be a little skeptical.
The other part of the puzzle is the other wine-producing countries that were not affected by the tariff. Italy, for instance, has enjoyed a healthy and consistent growth in the last decades, and this will only help catapult and solidify their long-awaited presence in the U.S..
Greece and Portugal, perhaps some of the luckiest countries in the deal, will hopefully enjoy part of the spotlight, allowing them to show the North American consumers a taste of their potential and gain consumer attention.
Let’s not forget the other imports that have already a handle on the market like Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and Chile. Producers from this countries are eagerly awaiting some results.
As we all know, it is impossible to replace the qualities and attributes that wines from France alone can produce. What we can try however is some of the latest efforts of Pinot Noir for example. Luckily California and Oregon have experienced favorable vintages in the last couple years, and now is the best time to dive into new wines that will become your new favorites.