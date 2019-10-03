With great anticipation, last week we attended a wine dinner hosted by Oenotri Napa Valley featuring the Benanti wines from Etna.
To guide us through the exciting lineup, the passionate and charismatic Antonio Benanti, who along with his brother Salvino, carry their father’s legacy producing exceptional wines aside from being the current president- elect of the Etna DOC (Denominazione di origine controllata).
Giuseppe Benanti (Antonio and Salvino’s father) saw the distinct potential of the Etna region in the late 1980s and founded Viticola Benanti, single-handedly spearheading a revolution of wines produced in this region.
“When my father started the winery he had no business plan, he simply enlisted the help of a consultant from Burgundy, one from Piemonte and a local enologist” Antonio said.
Antonio’s roots are deeply planted in Sicily. “My family’s roots date back to the 1700s when a branch of my family settled in the area (Etna) after leaving Bologna in 1734,” he says.
“The growth of Etna wines has astronomically multiplied over the years. In the 1980s there was 3 producers; now if more like 160 wineries in the region,” Antonio recounted.
But what is it about Etna that gives so much elegance, tension and cult-like following to their wines? A number of reasons, including altitude, in some vineyards way over 2,000 feet elevation. The diversity of soils, 60 kinds of volcanic soils identified. The steep grades and extreme climatic features are some attributes to this wines.
You have free articles remaining.
Also worth noting is the distinct grape varieties grown in the Etna DOC that include Nerello Mascalese, the white Carricante and counting for under 1% Nerello Cappuccio.
Now on to the goods. The guests for the dinner that included prominent Napa Valley winemakers, vineyard owners, sommeliers and wine enthusiasts were greeted with the 2018 Benanti Etna Rosato ($28) Nerello Blend. This is not a shy Rosè. Layers of orange peel rounded with a red floral component and a hint of spice made for an excellent pairing by Chef Tyler Rodde. Fried Monterey Bay anchovies with a Caper Maionese that interacted beautifully with the sturdy wine.
The second course featured the 2015 Benanti Pietramarina Carricante ($75). A wine that simply rivals any Grand Cru Burgundy, full of tension and thought-provoking layers of white flowers, yellow lemon zest, salty mineral notes and a kiss of honeysuckle. For the food component, a flavorful and textural Tuna Crudo with Dapple Dandy Plums, grapefruit, orange, dill and arugula that made for a joyful pairing.
Next, we tasted the 2015 Benanti Nerello Cappuccio, Terre Siciliani IGT ($35) made exclusively from Nerello Cappuccio, this wine jumps out of the glass with layers of wild strawberries, dark cherry, black tea and savory herbs. The pairing, a carefully executed Pasta Sardo with Monterey Bay Sardines, saffron, tomato, golden raisins, pine nuts and orange zest. The layers of flavor danced around with the playful wine like a Russian ballet.
The main course consisted of the 2015 Benanti Rovittello Nerello Mascalese Etna Rosso ($60) emerging from nearly 2,500 feet elevation the Rovitello region provides this wine with exceptional structure with layers of dark plum, violets, baking spice and the savory, herbal Etna spice. Powerful yet elegant and generous on the finish. To match on the culinary side Chef chose Roasted Watson Farm Leg of Lamb with Caponata and Lamb Sugo that made for a show stopper providing a cozy haven for this powerful wine.
The sweet portion was majestically paired by Oenotris’s resident Somm Thomas Dorman who chose the Benanti Noblesse Metodo Classico Carricante Brut ($40) an explosion of citrus, green almond and creamy mousse paired with one of my all time favorite desserts, Ricotta Cannoli with pistachios. The creamy, barely sweet delivery of the desert delivered a unique and heavenly pairing for the celebratory sparkling throwing fireworks.
Overall, a memorable experience that reminded us why Etna wines can be so unique. As Antonio said, “Not Sicilian Wines, Etna Wines!” Cheers!