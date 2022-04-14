Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: The guardians of the vineyards

Wine, as we know, demands many layers of planning and execution from vine to glass. Grape growing decisions, winemaking all the way to glass bottle and label decisions.

On the vine the grapes struggle and thrive, sometimes making ideal wines and sometimes getting eaten, lowering yields and affecting volume.

Like any other fruit, grapes happen to be sweet and delicious, and therefore attractive to creatures to indulge in the wild.

Much like elephants enjoy amarula fruit in the remote parts of Africa or spider monkeys feast on bananas in South America, birds dive for grapes creating a disadvantage for growers.

Year-round vineyard owners tend to the vine pruning and canopy managing amongst other necessary time and labor costs before they encounter birds, deer and boar who might thin the profits.

When it comes to birds there are a few options to utilize. Some growers use cannons that scare them. Others carefully place shiny ribbons around the vines. The issue with the latter is that birds are smart and eventually navigate around the ribbons and succeed in partaking in the scrumptious buffet.

One technique that has been proven to work is using predator species like falcons, hawks and owls to deter rodents and birds.

A few weeks ago I had the pleasure of attending a preview showcase of the art of falconry at Bouchaine Vineyards.

The visit started with a demonstration and presentation by Rebecca Rosen of Authentic Abatement. Rebecca’s expertise lies on training and guiding predator species to effectively and humanely wine the battle.

She has applied her skills and her trained squad in various settings including air bases, oil refineries and vineyards since 2016. Her work consists of creating bonds with her birds of prey by positive reinforcement and deep training for them to patrol the area.

While her team could attack and kill smaller invasive species, her approach is about scaring the flocks of birds, dispersing the aggressors and preserving the fruit.

Upon arrival at Bouchaine, the team led by winemaker Chris Kajani, who just celebrated her seventh anniversary with the winery, poured us a refreshing glass of Bouchaine Brut Rose to awaken the senses.

Rebecca then introduced her team, which includes a falcon, a hawk and an owl that oversee the vineyards and which she has raised since they were babies.

She answered questions and explained her approach and adventures living with this cast of characters.

“It all wraps up full circle” winemaker Chris Kajani said, adding “Our commitment to sustainable practices is endless.” Worth noting Bouchaine was the first Fish Friendly Certified vineyard in Napa Valley, and also holds Napa Green Certifications.

Cover crops prevent soil erosion and add organic matter to the soil that sustains the healthy balance of microbes and improves friability and moisture retention. Since joining the Bouchaine team in 2015, Kajani, who is also general manager, has introduced compost, compost tea applications and fish emulsion as integral parts of the Bouchaine plan to offer nutrients for the vines.

Bouchaine’s integrated pest management program consists of bird boxes and raptor perches stationed throughout the vineyards, attracting bluebirds and owls that feed on pests and hawks who mitigate gopher damage.

Following the presentation, Chris and her team took us on a vineyard tour showcasing sustainability on the field while we enjoyed a glass of crisp rose. After the educational tour a proper tasting of the current releases at the winery followed.

In celebration of Earth Day Bouchaine Winery will offer a similar experience to the public on April 22, 23 and 24. Details are available at bouchaine.com/collections/experiences/.