In the Tyrrhenian Sea, off the coast of Tuscany, the Isola di Giglio is located near the storied and more famous islands of Elba and Montecristo, and a short one-hour ferry ride from Porto Santo Stefano.

For years I’ve had a growing interest, sparked by curiosity and, quite frankly, driven by the wines produced in this island.

Accomplished vintner Massimo Piccin, who I’m lucky to call a friend, (founder of Podere Sapaio in Bolgheri) shared a bottle of his Paradiso dei Conigli wine years ago and made me an instant fan. Since that moment I have awaited the opportunity to visit and get a taste of this magical place.

That opportunity materialized last fall when Massimo extended an invitation to experience a harvest on the island. This is not any harvest; it involves hand-picking and hiking long distances with the precious grapes.

The plan was set. I flew to Florence where I met longtime friends and Italian wine importers, Christine Carpentier and Cristian Valvruzzoli, who graciously hosted me at their villa. The following day Christian and I drove to Bolgheri to Podere Sapaio where a harvest party "Massimo style" was in place.

The festivities included live music by an energetic local band, hand-made pizza and a wide bounty of Bolgheri wines.

The following day, Massimo, Greta (Massimo’s right hand) and I started the adventure to Giglio, which included a road trip to Porto Santo Stefano, a stop for a proper glass of wine and a ride on the ferry.

As luck had it and due to a series of warm days that accelerated grape ripening, the harvest had to happen two days before we arrived. A damper to the occasion, indeed, but I still had the opportunity to become acquainted with Giglio nonetheless.

The ride couldn’t have been more ideal. As we neared Giglio, the sun set behind us and the night offered a memorable backdrop to the tingly lights in the port and the imposing castle on top.

Giglio, which translates to Lily, has just over 160 square miles of surface and is home to some 1,400 inhabitants. There are three main areas in the island where the population concentrates.

The Giglio Porto, which aside from being a port, is decorated by a handful of colorful restaurants and stores. The Giglio Campese is characterized by a ferrous red sand beach, which welcomes tourists in the summer, and the charming Giglio Castle, home to 700 welcoming people that make this place so special.

Upon arrival, we drove toward the castle where Massimo owns a cozy apartment, centrally located amongst the cobblestone alleyways.

As we made our way to his place, we came across a group of locals gathered outside of a quaint cafe. After introducing me to the group, we raised a glass of local Ansonica wine to celebrate friendship. By then I was already in love with the town.

We then put our bags down and headed for dinner with a couple local celebrities, Giovanni Rosso from Fontuccia Winery and Ghego who has devoted his life to the vineyards of Giglio.

We met at the Michelin Guide-awarded Ristorante da Maria, one of the most exciting eateries and known for highlighting the vast local seafood. My top dish of the evening had to be the octopus caponata with eggplant and balsamic, which paired perfectly with the rich and complex local whites.

The conversation continued late into the evening with Massimo popping bottles of vintage Champagne with great conversations around the table including the chef and team.

On the way back to the apartment we said good night to the locals along with a quick night cap to rest well, after all we had some packed days ahead.

To be continued...

