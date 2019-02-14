After many times driving through Yountville and curious to explore, I was invited by Shane Soldinger to explore the Silver Trident tasting room. Having known Shane for years as a musician with his work with the Silverado Pickups and other bands, I was thrilled to explore his other passion, wine.
The quaint space that sits almost directly across from Bistro Jeanty houses not only Silver Trident but a showcase of the Ralph Lauren Collection.
Upon entry you can’t help to be attracted by the multiple pictures hanging on the walls, the furniture and inviting warmth that they have created. “Aside from the Ralph Lauren Collection, we are incorporating local artists like Craig McAllister” Shane says.
The property comes with a couple cozy living rooms, a dining table setting and upstairs a private room with a long table that accommodates up to 12 guests in a tastefully adorned room overlooking Washington Street.
The Wine
Now to the wines, the main attraction. Shane greeted us with 2017 Apollo’s Folly Rosé ($32) 100 percent Pommard clone Pinot Noir sourced from Mendocino’s Potter Valley. I found it a great way to wake up the palate with joyful acidity, inviting rose petal notes and a bounty of cherry and rhubarb dominates the senses. We walked around exploring the facility while sipping the rosé. We then moved into the front room where a flight of wines awaited meticulously paired with small bites.
The first of the lineup was the 2017 Symphony No. 9 Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley ($32) an ode to Beethoven’s last composition tying up wine and music. The wine itself is a beautifully orchestrated piece with an expressive character with citrus, nectarine and an herbal layer complemented by a cleansing zippy tone. Composed of Sauvignon Blanc and Sauvignon Musquè clones and mainly from Rutherford fruit, this wine is quite memorable and summer’s best friend.
Next in line, the Benevolent Dictator Russian River Pinot Noir ($60), a generous and well rounded individual, just like the name implies. A big bouquet full of violets and lilacs are followed by cherry notes and vanilla with a redeeming electric finish.
Playing with Fire Napa Valley Red Blend ($48) was next, an out-of-the-box blend composed of 32 percent Malbec, 30 percent Cabernet Sauvignon, 20 percent Grenache, 12 percent Syrah, 4 percent Viognier (co-fermented with the Syrah), 2 percent Mourvedre. Just yummy with a deep core full of plum and cranberry with a hint of cinnamon and bramble and a satisfying purple tone.
Finally, the Twenty Seven Fathoms Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley ($90) with stellar sources like George III vineyards. Red and purple flowers and gently lifted by graphite, incense and freshly turned soil and a long finish.
The food
The pairing bites are prepared by Chef Sarah Scott, an accomplished Napa Valley chef and co-author of the critically acclaimed cookbook “The Wild Table: Seasonal Foraged Food and Recipes.” Her choices for the tasting included goat cheese with fresh herbs and lemon and savory shortbread cookies with thyme.
Aside from Scott’s creations, Silver Trident partners with Yountville restaurants for pre-arranged pairings in the private room.
The Scoop
Silver Trident Winery was founded by dynamic duo, Bob Binder and Walter Jost with a vision of creating thought-evoking wines. They enlisted the talented Kari Auringer as winemaker in 2009 whose expertise comes from working at some of the most coveted estates in Napa Valley. Chicago native Shane Soldinger is the general manager; his resume includes working as director of sales and marketing for Crocker & Starr Wines, Cosentino Winery and even a stint at the popular Oenotri Restaurant downtown Napa.
“The tasting fee is $40 per person but we gladly waive it with a wine or art purchase or by joining the club,” Soldinger said. Coming up, there will be a 100 Mile Dairy Reserve Tasting ($50). Curated by Scott, it will include a variety of local cheeses graciously paired with the Silver Trident wine collection.
Silver Trident Winery tasting room is open every day from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. You are in for a treat!