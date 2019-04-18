Without a doubt, one of the most fascinating sake styles and variations is the Nama world. Nama, which translates to fresh, alive or unpasteurized when referred to Nihonshu (sake) offers a bright and expressive take at any level.
In spite of the popularity that Namasake has acquired amongst the sake drinkers of the world, the majority of producers are hesitant to export they’re priced (raw) brews.
The reason is simple: thanks to the process of pasteurization developed by Louis Pasteur in France in the 1800s, sake is protected from the outside world.
Think about it: you wouldn’t send your kid into the world without preparation for what’s out there; that being an education, some life lessons, experiences and basic structure.
For the same reason, you wouldn’t send a warrior to battle without combat training and the right weapons; therefore sake goes through the process of pasteurization in order to be protected to the various factors from temperature variation and other elements that are out of the brewer's control.
Thanks to modern technology (refrigerated cargo) and understanding of nama from supplier to sommeliers to consumers, a number of export/import companies have gained the trust from a number of sake brewers who have trusted them to care for their alive sake in many markets and, lucky for us, the U.S. sees now a healthy dose of nama examples every year.
In the case of pasteurized sake, it is a simple argument it sure is ready to take on travels whether is long or short across to globe to your favorite French restaurant or within Japan to the adjacent prefecture to complement the list of an up-and-coming sake bar.
The downside is that, sadly, by undergoing the process, there is a layer of flavor and nuance that is simply lost.
The process is simple. Sake at different stages goes through a flash heating process up to 142 degrees Fahrenheit that basically stops the microorganisms from living.
There are three different styles of Namasake. One is a full nama, which simply never gets pasteurized. The second is called Namazume. When you see this in a label, it means it underwent an initial pasteurization prior to the sake resting stage. Namachozo means it was pasteurized previous to shipping away, only once.
The most common sake in the market goes through two pasteurization processes, one after bottling and one prior to shipping.
With that out of the way, there’s also many nama celebrations in the sake world. One of them is called Hiyaoroshi. It is sake released at the beginning of the brewing season as a celebration for the occasion; this sake is a Namazume that was stored during summer and released in autumn and generally hits the shelves around October and November.
The other one, which is currently underway, is the release of spring namas. Sake enthusiasts all over the globe eagerly await this category, which brings joy and excitement as the brewing season comes to an end.
Some incredible nama examples sprinkle into our markets, making it availability to the many sakephiles in our world.
Some of the most notable in the market include some of my all-time favorites, and it is a dream come true to find them in our own backyard after getting acquainted in Nippon soil.
Starting with Takachiyo, a fascinating producer captivating the younger crowds in Japan due to its practices, the Takachiyo 59 (referring to the milling percentage) Junmai Ginjo Nama Aiyama (rice strain used) from Niigata. Showcasing a fruity, friendly, yet serious, sake with longevity and stamina.
Masumi Arabashiri Junmai Ginjo Genshu Nama from Nagano with muscle and that je ne sais quoi that gives that bold electric and floral profile.
Ama No To Tokubetsu Junmai Nama from the Northern Prefecture of Akita with savory notes, citrus and a peculiar acid structure.
But where to find this sakes?
As the stars align every once in a while, Jessica Di Fede and her strong team of visionaries have planned a Celebration of Spring Nama Sake at Miminashi Napa meticulously paired by Japan culture and gastronomic expert, chef Curtis Di Fede. The week-long feature will take place every evening from Monday, April 22, to Sunday, the 28th.