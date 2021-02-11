Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake, The Valle de Guadalupe, Part II

Some of the must-haves from the menu included the grilled octopus and the bone marrow, which offered an excellent pairing with their big reds.

Overall, it was one of the best dining and tasting experiences I have enjoyed. After early six hours of incredible dishes, thought-provoking wines and conversations, we truly felt like part of the family.

On what seemed like a joke, we had to say goodbye to the Curiel family to head over to our dinner reservation. But that’s what a vacation is supposed to be, right? It reminded me of visiting Italy where days become long meals enjoyed with friends.

Luckily or perhaps not so lucky, the restaurant where we were heading was across the street. Utilizing years of dining experience, we buckled up and mentally prepared for an epic dinner.

We arrived at the highly celebrated Fauna Restaurante, which opened the doors in 2017 at the Bruma Hotel.

The setting is breathtaking and follows the theme we experienced across the valley’s dining destinations, which evoke a sense of being immersed in nature.

The star-filled night sky was a perfect backdrop to the robust trees and dangling lights. After seating, Remo introduced us to executive chef David Castro Hussong, who made time to walk us through the menu.