LONDON — Traveling to London for the International Wine Competition Awards, I took time out for adventures with a visit to the Borough Market adjacent to the London Bridge. The energy is intense with a variety of offerings ranging from some of the best paella outside of Spain all the way to carefully curated cheese offerings, seafood and the most visually attractive produce.
On the beverage side, this market has a bit for everyone, a craft beer booth for the deepest of geeks, wine bars with highlighting different regions of the world and multiple coffee vendors.
After the market experience, we headed to the Japanese Embassy where a number of the award-winning sake producers gathered for a tasting.
A welcome presentation by Chris Ashton, director of The International Wine Challenge, and Rie Yoshitake, representing the Sake Samurai Association was followed by the awards announcement.
“In the last 13 years of the IWC judging sake, the entries have grown surpassing 1,500 entries from 400 breweries from through Japan,” Ashton said.
The tasting, attended by more than 200 members of the beverage industry, media and sake enthusiasts, consisted of the brewers showcasing their winning sake in what seemed a proper English reception full of engaging conversations and new findings.
The winning Sake breweries and the winning sakes included Hideyoshi (Akita) JunmaiDaiginjo, Katsuyama (Miyagi) Junmai Ginjo KEN, Hatsumago (Yamagata) Hatsumago Fuyu no Kanon Ginjoshu, Rikishi (Saitama) Tokubetsu Honjozo Kamaya Koshu, Burnaku (Saitama) Daiginjo Muroka Nama Genshu Naka-Gumi, Katafune (Niigata) Tokubetsu Honjozo, Miyanoyuki (Mie) Yamahai Tokubetsu Junmai, Kid (Wakayama) for their Junmai Daiginjo Sparkling, Kiku-Masamune (Hyogo) Shiboritate Gin-Pack, Shichiken (Yamanashi) Furinbizan, Sotenden (Miyagi) Daiginjo, Eikan Kikuisami (Yamagata) Yukimegami.
The next morning, I experienced one of the best bike rides I’ve done. Nothing compares to ride through the busy streets of London alongside hundreds of riders in bicycles and scooters like wild extreme race with the heart beating as I’m trying to figure out the traffic rules and avoid a collision. The day took me to several sites like the Buckingham Palace and Piccadilly Circus.
After a four-hour tour through the city, I went to meet a friend at Noble Rot, what turned out to be the best dining experience of the trip. A combination of the atmosphere, dark wood and blue-gray walls adorned with evocative, wine-inspired paintings. A menu that makes you want to order every dish from local oysters to the exquisite sole fillet gracefully prepared with Harissa-like spices and smoked butter that went ideal with Neil’s wine selection.
The wine list, simply jaw-dropping with iconic names like Didier Dagueneau’s Silex a who’s who of Champagne and your new favorite wine from Tenerife or South Africa. We enjoyed the 2017 Savage “Thief in the Night” GSM made by Duncan Savage in Salt River Cape Town, South Africa. Lightning in a bottle with a Cote Rotie-like cracked pepper in the nose and a memorable, sassy finish.
Now to the main event. After a quick makeover — tuxedo and mustache wax — I headed to the 2019 International Wine Challenge award ceremony at the Grosvenor House in Mayfair. I didn’t know what to expect, certainly not what I was about to see. Some 800 beverage industry members gathered in this massive ballroom with an Oscars-like stage, music and the excitement of the Super Bowl.
The event started with the sake producers all in their ceremonial kimonos receiving their trophies and transitioning to dinner as Tim Atkin, MW, and Charlie Metcalfe presented the awards for the winning wineries and sake breweries.
Some of the top -awarded wineries included Champagne producer Charles Heidseick and Southern France vintner Gerard Bertrand.
Master of Wine Ken Ohashi took the stage in the most anticipated moment for the sake producers who had made the pilgrimage from Japan: the announcement of sake brewer of the year.
The awards were split in three portions, the first being IWC Great Value Champion Sake awarded to Hyogo’s Kiku Masamune delivering consistency at a great value while exploring alternative packaging.
The second was to the Sake Brewer of the Year that went to Heiwa Shuzou producer of Kid Junmai Daiginjo Sparkling Sake.
The third and important award was for Champion Sake. The tension was escalated by now, a true nail-biter and then, bam! Katsuyama Shuzo Junmai Ginjo KEN from Miyagi Prefecture will now be promoted by the Japanese Embassy and be served on Japan Airlines flights.
The trip turned out to be a true collection of great memories, an opportunity to participate in the event and an excuse to explore London. Until next week!