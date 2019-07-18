A recent visit to the grand city of London yielded an array of adventures and experiences worth sharing.
The excuse for the trip was the International Wine Challenge awards. Over the years, this wine and sake competition has attracted a large number of entries — including upwards of 1,600 sake entries from 400 sake breweries.
A friend for years, the talented toji (sake brewer) and kuramoto (sake brewery owner) Takeda San would receive the highest award for the third time on the Honjozo category.
His famous Tokubetsu (Special) Honjozo (brewers alcohol added) Sake was awarded with the trophy in 2013, 2015 and 2019.
Takeda San and his son are the current guardians and artists of their brewery, which was founded more than 150 years ago in 1866 in the Niigata Prefecture.
I first tried his sakes some seven years ago, and I became a huge fan of his style. I have visited him in Japan on a few occasions.
When Takeda San found out about this trophy, he asked me if I wanted to join him for the ceremony in London, a true honor that I couldn’t resist.
London offers a diversity of cultures that makes it stand out from any other city in the world that I’ve visited.
The first place I visited was Hyde Park. It was a warm Saturday afternoon and the park was bursting with life. Families picnicking, exercising and playing games complemented by the sounds of the music from a summer concert featuring Stevie Wonder, Lionel Ritchie and Barbra Streisand over the weekend.
After the jolly stroll, I had a mission: finding a local watering hole to become acquainted with the selections and customs.
The tour started in the quaint Paddington neighborhood and took me to a couple traditional English pubs like the lively Cock & Lion, where I enjoyed a proper pint while soaking in the vibe from the locals.
For dinner, I met with Takeda San and his best friend Kazu San for a British culinary masterpiece: fish and chips at The Pride of London Restaurant.
The next day, after a three-hour sightseeing jog that took me from Abbey Road Studios to Buckingham Palace and the Royal Albert Hall, we had lunch at Kurabota.
This izakaya-style Japanese restaurant offered some fun takes on classic dishes. Established some 10 years ago, it has a welcoming atmosphere with Led Zeppelin playing in the background, lively Japanese style paintings and groups of young friends. An avant-garde cocktail list included a sake mojito, a strong sake list and local beer.
The food was a collection of masterpieces from a beautiful, beet-purple dyed salmon roll to an excellent Peking-style duck with delicate scallion pancakes and lightly tempura-battered, sweet potato chips with a wasabi and chili aioli dip.
We stopped at a highly recommended wine shop called Hedonism Wines, right off Berkeley Square adjacent to the Ferrari and Aston Martin dealerships.
The two-floor, museum-like retailer showcased impossible-to-find wines and spirits from all over the world with an impeccable Napa Valley wine collection with depth in aged vintages from the 1970s and ‘80s and a good share of recent vintages and large formats. To complement an array of Domain de la Romanee Conti collection and aged Japanese whisky and bourbon and, of course, sake!
I was introduced to a great sake named Azure in a modern, light-blue bottle from Kochi Prefecture. This beauty offer a sharp and limestone-like mineral profile with hints of anise and lemon zest spray. It turns out that the water source is from the bottom of the ocean, some 200 meters deep, later stripped of salinity making it unique.
We found a great spot to watch the U.S. women’s soccer team take over the Netherlands on the final game near Buckingham Palace with a great selection of local wines.
Speaking of English wines, their stronghold, hands-down, is sparkling wines. Gifted with a similar soil profile to Champagne and Chablis and low temperatures, they have nailed this category with producers like Nyetimber focused on an elegant style of sparkling wine.
It was an ideal time to visit this historic and vibrant city, full of kind hospitality, clean streets and no shortage of landmarks and eateries.
The story continues next week with the main event. Cheers!