Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: We're more connected than ever

While the past few months have required us to stay at home, we cannot deny we are more connected than ever. The advancement of technology has provided us with endless ways to connect virtually. From online work meetings to virtual friends’ happy hours, we have found unlimited resources to connect with winemakers and producers.
“We have been very lucky to have a growing number of virtual tastings, which have allowed us to continue to connect with consumers,” winemaker and vineyard manager Steve Matthiasson from Matthiasson Wines said a few days ago.
Virtual tastings make up for the irreplaceable void left by restaurant closures during the pandemic. Many producers like Matthiasson rely on the sommeliers to guide patrons through the many wine choices, introducing them to new producers. Fortunately, social media and virtual tastings have opened the doors to continue bringing the stories behind the labels to consumers.
The opportunities are endless to engage with the millions of people seeking to learn more about their familiar wines or find their new favorite.
One of the early adopters that continues to engage with followers is none other than Jean Hoefliger, winemaker and consultant for a number of brands like Michel Rolland, AXR, Alpha Omega and The Debate. His format is simple and entertaining. Initially utilizing Facebook, he would log in almost daily to talk about all aspects of wine production. Jean is also part of an exciting tasting experience pairing football star Joe Montana with AXR, proving that the sky’s the limit.
This shift has not only been for producers. One of the world’s leading publications, Wine Spectator, has pivoted from primarily written content to virtual videos, featuring such beverage icons as Robin Lail (Lail Vineyards) and sommelier Tonya Pitts (One Market). This has given the means to connect wine professionals with a large number of people.
Saint Helena author of “The Wine Bible,” Karen MacNeil, has also maintained activity with a series of live tastings featuring various producers from around the world.
I have really enjoyed hosting a series of live streams on Instagram along with Master of Wine Vanessa Conlin. The line-up of guests has included some of my favorites like Philippe Melka, Heidi Barrett, Aaron Pott, Jonah Beer (Pilcrow and Frog’s Leap), from Sicily Antonio Benanti and Carlo Mondavi (RAEN). During these live conversations, we cover a variety of subjects from the obvious like winemaking and farming but also music, pairings and surfing.
Another engaging and exciting format has been virtual events. I had the pleasure of attending an online event organized by Michelin Guide. It was as excellently executed as one might expect. The program included home-delivered cocktails and small bites with live descriptions from the chef and a musician who curated a playlist to enjoy with each course.
Aside from the public virtual events, a number of wineries and companies have created a way to interact personally, whether it is a family or friend affair or a corporate gathering.
Some I’ve experienced, both as host and guest, include small tastings led by an expert who could be a sommelier, winemaker or tasting room employee. The guests receive the wine and a link to meet. The experience can range from educational and technical to whimsical and fun. Either way, the connections are strengthened between wine drinkers and wine as well as one another.
In-person gatherings and tastings used to be one of the strongest ways to interact, learn and share ideas and now, thanks to creative outlets and technology, we can fulfill that need.
Adaptation is one of our strongest traits as human beings, and virtual gatherings are proof. Staying connected and engaged, whether it is via phone, social media, or Zoom certainly helps to stay sane in our current situation.
As someone said “Apart but never closer,” which in my opinion really speaks to the fingertip availability of thousands of live streams, podcasts and virtual events that make us feel more connected than before.
WATCH NOW: ALMOST 30,000 JOBS LOST IN RESTAURANT AND DINING SECTOR
CHECK OUT CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM THE NAPA VALLEY REGISTER
Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan: Fall/Winter 2020 edition
This webpage contains all Napa County coronavirus coverage as featured in the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan. This page will be updated as news comes in. Please bookmark this page to stay on top of local developments.
Submit news tips here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/news-tips/news_tips/
Starting Tuesday, restaurants and wine tasting rooms will not be allowed to serve the public indoors. Houses of worship also can only operate outdoors.
Amid the pandemic's upsurge this fall, Napa residents — and visitors to the valley — are paring down their holiday guest lists to keep safe and stop the spread.
The rise in local COVID-19 cases has not yet translated into a dramatic increase in hospitalizations, Queen of the Valley reports.
Napa County plummeted overnight into to the purple "tier" and many local business owners are scrambling.
A resident reports that 11 people living at the home, including three in nursing care, have tested positive for the virus.
Five employees and 18 students attending classes at NVUSD schools have contracted the coronavirus since late October, the district superintendent announced Thursday.
Cases rose by over 50% this week, setting the county up for possibly more restrictions on businesses as soon as next week.
Senator Bill Dodd’s latest town hall featured experts who spoke about how 2021 might shape up for Napa County.
Social gatherings in homes are a major source of new COVID cases in the state.
Major holiday celebrations are being canceled due to the pandemic which continues to reshape community life.
Sixty percent of new cases were people who identified as Hispanic/Latinx, the county reported.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Napa County is looking for ways to make the recent megafires a memory, not a harbinger.
Fumé Bistro’s owner Terry Letson announced the switch to carry-out service in a letter posted to Facebook.
Napa County residents will be vaccinated in various stages dictated by their occupation, health and age, among other considerations.
Napa’s police chief resigns, after less than three years on the job, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.
Napa County’s luxurious Meadowood Napa Valley resort is preparing for its rebirth following the devastation of the Glass Fire that caused an e…
Some in Napa Valley's hospitality workforce haven't worked since the spring. Others thought they'd survived the worst of the pandemic — only t…
Napa County is seeking ways to keep the 2021 fire season from being a repeat of 2020 and 2017.
Three Upvalley cities ranked high in a new report on the Safest Cities in California.
COMMENTARY: On a Saturday outing, Kevin Courtney found himself in a town he hardly recognized anymore.