Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: We're more connected than ever

While the past few months have required us to stay at home, we cannot deny we are more connected than ever. The advancement of technology has provided us with endless ways to connect virtually. From online work meetings to virtual friends’ happy hours, we have found unlimited resources to connect with winemakers and producers.

“We have been very lucky to have a growing number of virtual tastings, which have allowed us to continue to connect with consumers,” winemaker and vineyard manager Steve Matthiasson from Matthiasson Wines said a few days ago.

Virtual tastings make up for the irreplaceable void left by restaurant closures during the pandemic. Many producers like Matthiasson rely on the sommeliers to guide patrons through the many wine choices, introducing them to new producers. Fortunately, social media and virtual tastings have opened the doors to continue bringing the stories behind the labels to consumers.

The opportunities are endless to engage with the millions of people seeking to learn more about their familiar wines or find their new favorite.