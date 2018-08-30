Every once in a while, you come across people who are driven and who inspire you along the way.
Well, more than a decade ago, I had the pleasure of meeting and working with Marco Lucchesi, a Tuscan native that found his way to California following his dream of making wine.
When I first made his acquaintance, I couldn’t help to notice his energy toward his winemaking goal. He would talk about his upbringing in a very traditional Italian household where great food and wine was an everyday occurrence. This reflected in his personal life; he would often host dinners at his house that lasted for hours. I recall arriving around noon. The kids would jump in the pool while we would select wines for dinner, often Barolo or Brunello with age. He would decant the wines and let them air for hours while we prepared elaborate dinners and we would all have a great time.
Marco enrolled in the Napa Valley College enology program and later did a number of significant internships at wineries in the Napa Valley, including Laird, Trefethen Family Vineyards and Judd’s Hill Winery. During this time, he worked on honing his winemaking skills and finding the right tone for his own wines.
Eventually, he found his way to Santa Barbara, a place that attracted him in a number of ways but strongly because of the diversity of soils and vineyards, which would later give birth to Section Wines. For this, the ultimate passion project, Marco partnered with a number of talented people including Katie Thompson, a vineyard owner and dressage rider who serendipitously came across Marco and hired him to consult on her estate, which eventually led to Section Wines.
Section Wines launched in 2014 with a mission of creating a portfolio of fun and interesting wines of substance and worthy of sharing with family and friends. The production of each wine is rather small and artisan, if you will. Case production ranges from 70 to 155, depending on the wine.
An important aspect of their project, which I thoroughly enjoy, is the art on the labels. They work with both up-and-coming as well as renowned artists and use pieces that enhance the wine profiles. The artists commissioned include Wallace "Wally" Piatt, a former pre-med student at UCSB and self-made artist residing in Santa Barbara.
Wally’s art evokes a strong thought process caused by his bold pop art feel. Wally quotes Gustave Flaubert’s 1861 “Be regular and orderly in your life so that you may be violent and original in your work.”
Also a recurrent artist is Giuliana Mottin, whose work has been exhibited throughout the globe, from her native Brazil to Amsterdam, Miami, Vancouver, British Columbia and Santa Barbara. Her work can be admired on Section Wines labels, which showcase a couple of her unique techniques, from paint drops in her ‘Daily Candy’ series to the ‘Blue face label’ involving an unusual hand technique.
I recently tasted through some of the current line-up, yielding a visual and palatable feast. Here are the notes on a couple of my favorites.
-- 2017 Section Wines Il Bianco ($35), a pleasing and surprising burst of stone fruit driven aromas leading by yellow nectarine, jasmine flowers and a chalky note, in the palate a flavorful song composed of peach gummy rings, citrus blossoms, limestone and a refreshing and long finish marked by a jolt of acidity. This wine is composed of 75 percent Grenache Blanc and 25 percent Arneis (native of northern Italy) with 155 cases produced showcasing the ‘White Horse’ or ‘7 Feet from Freedom’ label by Wally.
-- 2017 Section Wines Vermentino ($35) with ‘Paper Candy #3’ by Guiliana Mottin on the label. A Meyer lemon driven aroma and approach in the palate with an electric layer of lime marmalade, dry and cleansing with an elegant and long finish. A memorable California homage to this Sardinian native varietal. Only 70 cases produced.
2016 Il Saggio, a satisfying blend composed of 50 percent Syrah, 25 percent Grenache and 25 percent Cabernet Sauvignon at 155-case production. A plethora of red roses and bramble, freshly picked red berries, white pepper and red earth dominate the nose, on the palate a juicy entry with a mouthwatering black, blue and red fruit roundness and earthy balance. Artwork is ‘The Indian’ by Wally.
Hoping these wines come across your way at some point and you would enjoy them as much as I do. Cheers!