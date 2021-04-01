Cults and garagistes and the story of Mark Herold Wines

Tasting flights range from $35 to $65 per person, and wines by the glass are available. Spurred by the pandemic, he and his team have also created an innovative “Herold at Home” program where small samples of select wines are shipped to a customer and then tasted with one of the Herold team during a Zoom video conference. Prices range from $50 to $75, and shipping is an extra cost. Eight different wines are currently available, three of which are described below.

The 2017 Herold Coomsville Cabernet Sauvignon ($95 a bottle and 600 cases made) is a wallop of a wine. Drinking this wine one is taken back to the heyday of Napa Valley cabs when they were unapologetic for all their big, plush lushness.

According to Herold, Coomsville, on the eastern side of the city of Napa, produces some of the finest fruit in the entire valley and fits his winemaking style perfectly. I agree. Here we have a wine that will “tattoo you from the inside,” as Robert Foley liked to say about his purple-teeth-staining red wines.

This nearly opaque Cabernet has vibrant, intense aromas of black raspberry, red-current jam, anise, kombu seaweed, and nutmeg. On the palate this wine is expansive, spreading its 16%-plus alcohol over your tongue and coating your mouth with flavors of chocolate, vanilla, and coconut cream mixed with shiitake mushrooms and toasty hazelnuts.