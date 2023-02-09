Calling Green & Red Vineyard remote is like calling the Grand Canyon a ditch. And if I didn’t know any better, I might even think that the owners of this half-century-old Napa Valley winery didn’t want to be found. Only the tiniest green and red flag signals their driveway along the mountainous and twisting Chiles Pope Valley Road, miles east of Rutherford.

But hide as they might, the wines from this husband-and-wife team are worthy of seeking out. Shockingly void of any hint of the Napa Valley’s namesake grape, Cabernet Sauvignon, Green & Red wines are primarily made from Zinfandel and are often so unrelenting in nature that San Francisco Chronicle wine writer Esther Mobley has said they taste like “…a California wine above all else.”

And I completely agree, so long as what Mobley meant by “California wine” was the earthy, pastoral, hand-crafted kind and not the opulent, bombastic and laboratory-precision type.

It’s as if the wines of Green & Red cling to something that has slipped away from much of the Napa Valley. Their wines — be they Zinfandel, Syrah, Sauvignon Blanc or Petit Sirah — all show a wonderful self-awareness of both place and style that is missing in many overly self-conscious, conforming wines. It’s no wonder that they’ve been one of the house wines at Chez Panisse for more than 35 years. Chez Panisse, a Berkeley restaurant, has been known for its embrace of such back-to-the-land efforts since its inception in the early 1970s.

The land was purchased in 1969 by Jay Heminway who had fallen in love with the remote area while working as an instructor of sculpture at UC Berkeley. He called it Green & Red because of the distinct soils of the area — greenish serpentine and red iron-rich chert — and by 1977 Jay and his wife, Pam, had produced their first vintage using a simple basket press with the help of Jay’s daughter, Tobin.

Since those early days Tobin imagined one day she would take the reins at the remote “farm.” But even in 2019 that seemed a decade or more away. Until then she had lived in New York City, working as an interior designer while her husband, Raymond (Ray) Hannigan, was a partner in a law firm, and only visited the vineyard to help during harvests or on holidays.

But those plans abruptly changed June 5, 2019, when Jay passed away suddenly due to complications from heart surgery. He left Tobin the entire 200 mountaintop acreage along with the winery, homes, various structures, 31 planted acres of vineyard and a warehouse of bottled wine.

Without giving it a thought, Tobin closed her thriving business and Ray quit his job so they could move to the hinterlands of the Napa Valley. Their own daughter — Arden Rose — had just started college in New York, so she would stay in the East for the time being.

“I had always planned to come back, but it was all so fast,” Tobin said, “and then the fire hit.”

On Monday, Aug. 17, 2019, the couple was just settling into their new life at the vineyard. That evening, Tobin and Ray climbed a small hill to get a better look at the dark gray clouds that filled the horizon. Then they saw a flash, followed by rolling thunder.

“You could actually see the lightning as it hit the ground,” Tobin recalled.

Over the next week the LNU Lightning Complex fire ravaged the area, killing six and decimating more than 363,000 acres.

“The Rutherford Fire Department saved our house and the winery, but we lost all the fruit from that year due to smoke taint,” Ray said.

As soon as the smoke had cleared their winemaker abruptly quit, saying that he and his wife had had enough of wildfires and wanted to relocate to a less fire-prone area. And if that wasn’t enough, a few months later the entire world went into lockdown due to the pandemic.

“I would be driving the ATV around the vineyards and would ask my father’s spirit for some guidance,” Tobin said. “It wasn’t clear to me at that time just how to make it all work.”

But they did. Leveraging her contacts in the tight-knit world of California Zinfandel producers (AKA, the Zinfandel Mafia), Tobin found Aaron Whitlatch — a winemaker, viticulturalist and self-proclaimed handyman — who had been trained and worked as a scientist before he turned to making wine at Mayacamas and Opus One. They also found assistant winemaker Luke Nio, owner of Filomena Wine Co. and former cellarmaster of Bedrock Wine Co., where he learned all things Zinfandel.

“Beyond finding these two excellent winemakers, we also leaned heavily on the experience of Pam (Tobin’s stepmother) and our vineyard manager, Salvador Duran, who has worked on the vineyard for nearly three decades,” she said.

The wine

The vineyards range in elevation from 900 to 1,800 feet. Chiles Mill was the first one Jay planted in 1972, followed years later by the Catacula Vineyard and eventually the Tip Top Vineyard at the very peak of the property.

About half of the grapes grown are sold to some of the region’s most sought-after Zinfandel producers, such as Turley, Robert Biale Vineyards, Ridge Vineyards, Scribe and nearby Brown Estate, with the remaining fruit being processed onsite and aged in a small cave dug into the mountainside.

The entire lineup of Green & Red wines is worth trying, and given their modest price points, such a recommendation will not break the bank. And while the Catacula Sauvignon Blanc, Tip Top Petite Sirah, Syrah and Chiles Canyon Zinfandel (a blend of all three vineyards) are delicious, below I focus on four wines.

The rose-colored 2021 Chiles Canyon Rosé ($26 a bottle and 100 cases made) is sourced from Syrah grown on the three estate vineyards. Whole-cluster pressed and fermented in stainless steel, this mouthwatering wine displays aromas of wild strawberries and allspice and has flavors that range from prickly pear marmalade and sun-dried peaches to Morita peppers and limestone. Pair this wine with cedar-plank-grilled salmon served with yogurt-mint sauce.

The 2017 Tip Top Vineyard Zinfandel ($42 a bottle and 511 cases made) is ruby-red in the glass with intense aromatics that lean toward plum jam and sarsaparilla, while the flavors tend toward a blend of red and black fruits. Grown at around 1,800 feet on soils dominated by Sobrante loam and red chert, the mouthfeel of this wine is complex with chewy tannins and surprising brightness. Pair this wine with cheesy lasagna or rosemary oven-roasted delicata squash.

The 2017 Chiles Mill Vineyard Zinfandel ($42 a bottle and 937 cases made) is dark and brooding in the glass with explosive aromatics of duck confit, truffle and molasses. This is an earthy wine with dusty tannins interlaced with peppery dark licorice, blackberry jam and hints of bouquet garni, one that can be consumed now but will grow in complexity with time. Pair this wine with anything grilled — from charred, honey-glazed carrots to smoky barbecued short ribs.

For the first time, Green & Red will use the family name on a special-issued label. The 2019 Heminway Zinfandel ($75 a bottle and 125 cases made) is being released as an homage to Tobin’s father. Although 100% Zinfandel, this is a wine that rivals many of the Napa Valley’s expensive Cabernet Sauvignons. The wine is rich and multitextural, with expressive aromas of black-fruit and sous bois, while the palate ranges from vanilla and cinnamon to ripe blueberry and Crème de Mûre. Serve this wine with beef Wellington and garlicky mashed potatoes.

When I met with Tobin and Ray we spoke in a small guest cottage on the property near the winery. A few guests had found their way to the remote location and were enjoying a wine-and-cheese lunch on the deck with the winemakers. As it was January, the vines in the nearby vineyard remained leafless and dormant, their rows forming what looked like undulating corduroy framed by hills made vibrant green from the recent rains. The air was crisp, and a light wind carried aromas of bay laurel and pine.

During a pause in the conversation Tobin sighed, sat back in her chair and closed her eyes. After a long pause she opened her eyes and smiled.

“We’re really happy here,” she said. “We know that there’s no guarantee that it will ever get any easier, but this is home and these wines are worth the effort.”