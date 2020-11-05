Local Tastes: Top sommelier organization reportedly rife with sexual harassment

Until very recently having the title of Master Sommelier (MS) was considered the ultimate expression of being a wine expert. Since the not-for-profit’s founding in 1997, only 131 men and 24 women have received the title. To achieve the MS title inductees have often spent years and many thousands of dollars learning and training for an exam that includes a lengthy written portion, blind tasting of wine, and being questioned in front of a board known for a toughness that has been likened to being grilled by an Army drill sergeant during boot camp.

But the reward has seemingly been worth the difficulty and hardship of the ordeal. The people who have reached this high honor earn instant recognition, high salaries, invitations to extravagant wine events and a leg up on the thousands of other wine professionals seeking to make their way in an increasingly competitive landscape.

The New York Times reported last week, however, that 21 women said they have been sexually harassed, manipulated or assaulted by males accredited by the prestigious Napa Valley-based Americas chapter of the Court of Master Sommeliers (CMS-A). At least two of the men included in the article — Robert Bath and Matt Stamp — live and work in the valley.