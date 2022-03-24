Ownroot Wine Collective — celebrating the uncelebrated

That winemakers often make a little of their own wine on the side is nothing new. By their very nature winemakers are creative, born experimenters and entrepreneurs.

As such, many create their own small brands by tinkering — making tiny amounts of wine, experimenting with obscure, rarely used wine grapes and testing out different tools and techniques, such as natural winemaking. What is new is that Napa’s Ownroot Collective is now offering such wines to its subscribers.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

After tasting such a wine from one of her young winemaker friends, Terra Jane Albee, owner of Ownroot, had an epiphany.

“I just couldn’t stand the idea that no one else was going to get to drink these wines,” she said during a Zoom call. “The wines from many of these winemakers were so good, but they just didn’t have the time or experience to actually share it with the people who might appreciate having access.”

For years Albee had been working with more established wine brands, helping them get the word out and building their direct-to-consumer (DtC) businesses, but she had never fully realized the unmet needs of the smallest of producers. She knew that these budding brands could not afford to hire her as a consultant, but she thought wine drinkers might value a subscription-based service that would give them inside access.

“I’ve been thrilled with the response,” Albee said. “It has really taken off. We are building a community who value learning about and supporting these small brands, while at the same time getting a chance to connect and enjoy delicious wines that are beyond rare.”

Finding one’s ownroot

The name “ownroot” is a reference to the nature and challenges of modern-day winemaking. Because a grapevine’s own root system is often susceptible to a variety of threats — disease, pests and changing climate conditions — the vast majority of grapevines grown today require a disease-resistant rootstock to thrive. However, at certain exceptionally rare vineyards, the soils and conditions are conducive for a grapevine to thrive without such rootstock, instead growing by using only their own roots. Such sites often produce lovely wines that are unlike anything else on the market.

“The way the wine market [e.g., the three-tier system and shipping laws] is designed and created, it is really prohibitive for small wine brands to get out into the world,” Albee said. “Also, in Napa County, it is hard for small producers to create their own tasting space.”

To join Ownroot, participants subscribe at either $8.95 a month or $89.95 a year, which provides access to purchase two small wine brands per month and receive subsidized shipping. Subscribers also get access to the winemakers through virtual tasting events and local in-person gatherings.

The benefit to the subscribers is having Albee and her team search and bring to light some of the most exciting wine projects happening in Northern California, while the benefits to the producers are also substantial.

Birdhorse Wines

“The first time we met Terra Jane it just felt like we were family immediately,” said Katie Rouse, co-owner and co-winemaker of Birdhorse wines. “And it’s not just with us as winemakers; it’s the whole community, which just makes it so engaging and inviting to want to be a part of this.”

Rouse with her partner, winemaker and co-owner of Birdhorse, Corinne Rich, met while getting their master’s degrees in viticulture and enology at UC Davis. Rich’s day job is assistant winemaker at Scribe Winery in Sonoma, while Rouse is assistant winemaker at Bedrock Wine Co. in Sonoma.

According to their website, “Birdhorse represents a vision for the future of California winemaking, a vision anchored in a passion for diversification. We strive to showcase regions, varietals and humans that have long had a presence in this industry but have yet to be celebrated by many of its constituents. We are driven by intellectual curiosity, transparency, science and data but most importantly an ardor for delicious wines and sharing them with the wider drinking public.”

“Curiosity is one of the cornerstones of the ethos of our brand,” Rich said. “And like the collective itself, we, too, are trying to celebrate the uncelebrated.”

As such, you will not find common wines such as Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon or Pinot Noir in the Birdhorse lineup. Instead, Rouse and Rich have searched throughout California to find obscure — often tiny — vineyards to make expressive wines from grapes including Verdelho, Barbera and Arneis.

One such hidden treasure is the Birdhorse Valdiguié (95 cases made and $34 a bottle). This is a jaw-dropping wine that somehow still finds a way to retain its composure. The grapes for this wine originate from a dry-farmed 60-plus-year old-vineyard that is tended by the Frediani family in Calistoga.

The historic vineyard and expert winemaking have coupled to create a singular example of one of California’s oldest grapes — Valdiguié used to be known as Napa Gamay.

Aromatics include ripe South African Natal plum, chaparral sage and nutmeg, with flavors of pomegranate, dried rose petal and sweet molasses. Pair this wine with nearly any cheese — aged Époisses, Gouda, Morbier or Swiss Vacherin are perfect, although a good cheddar would work, too. This is a versatile wine, so try matching it with charcuterie, a vegetable-roasted sandwich or even smoked trout.

Filomena Wine Co.

Luke Nio, owner/winemaker of Filomena Wine Co., grew up in a big French-Italian family in Northern California where wine was just an everyday part of life. His grandmother — a great cook and one of the Filomenas the winery is named after — always had a bottle of wine in the refrigerator, and his aunt and uncle made a little port from the Alicante Bouschet vines growing in their back yard in Sonoma. The remainder of those grapes were sold to Richard Kasmier of Kaz Winery, a winemaker known for his use of “beyond organic” viticulture techniques and not using any sulfur during the winemaking process.

In 2010, while he was studying at UC Davis toward a degree in wine and viticulture, Nio began working with Kasmier, who gave him his first opportunity to make his own barrel of wine.

“Kaz was doing natural winemaking before it was even a thing,” Nio said. “It was my first exposure to hands-on winemaking, and that experience, coupled with the almost opposite side of winemaking at Davis, where you learn to add this and fix this by doing that — the combination was a cool way to get both sides of the industry.”

Nio still has one case of the wine he made that year — a Cabernet Franc made without the use of sulfur — that he says he’s saving for a special occasion.

After graduating, he spent time in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand, before becoming the cellar master of Bedrock Wine Co. in 2013. In 2020 Nio become the assistant winemaker at Green and Red winery.

Although Nio does occasionally add a little sulfur to his wines now, it is rarely more than 100 parts per million (“normal” wines can have up to 300ppm). Additionally, Nio is committed to using only indigenous yeast. He often retains whole clusters of grapes during fermentation and uses the ancient foot-trodden approach during the maceration process.

Like the wines from Birdhorse, Filomena wines are distinct, wonderfully geocentric, complex and anything but common. Beyond a lively Rose made from Cabernet Pfeffer, a cheery Vermentino and a contemplative St. Laurent, the 2016 Griffin’s Lair Syrah (85 cases made and $42 a bottle) is a standout. It is made from grapes grown in the windy Petaluma Gap region — an area so frequented by high winds that, according the Nio, the grapevines often close down their ability to respire so as to conserve moisture.

The impact is that the vines extend the amount of hang time for the grape clusters, thereby allowing complexity to develop. Aromatics of this expressive wine include black olive, cracked black pepper and savory smoked brisket. Flavors include black cherry liqueur, Worcestershire sauce and clove. This is a pleasantly grippy wine that would pair beautifully with grilled steak or nearly any barbecue.

Birdhorse and Filomena are just two examples of the dozens of small producers within the Ownroot Collective. Given my positive experience with them, I look forward to experiencing the others.