The outlook for restaurants: Reducetarianism and other food trends for 2022

The past few years have been beyond difficult for Napa Valley restaurants. Fires and the pandemic have combined to exacerbate an already tight labor market and forced many businesses to remain closed for long periods of time.

Perhaps not surprisingly given the tough, tenacious and creative makeup of many in the restaurant industry, many eateries have responded to the challenging conditions by adopting adaptability strategies that even a chameleon might envy.

And although the last few years have been difficult, it appears as if 2022 will only get harder. First, the omicron variant is causing a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections that has put a damper on holiday travel and celebratory gatherings.

Second, supply-chain disruptions are likely to continue to put pressure on obtaining necessary ingredients and supplies such as to-go containers, tableware and kitchen equipment.

Third, inflationary pressures will force menu prices to rise and cause diners to think twice before splurging on that extra glass of wine or dessert.

The final straw for many restaurateurs may be that all pandemic-related governmental assistance in the form of the Payment Protection Plan (PPP) or other forgivable grants such as the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) have dried up or stalled in Congress.

According to the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC), of the roughly 500,000 independently owned U.S. restaurants, 90,000 have closed due to the pandemic. They report that 51% of small restaurants were unable to pay rent in September and that those numbers are expected to climb as omicron continues to wreak havoc.

Citing reduced sales and increased prices — beef up 57% from a year prior, grains 55%, eggs 36.7% and cooking oil 41.5% — the IRC warns that without further financial support, 2022 could see as many as 200,000 restaurants and bars permanently shuttered across America.

Regardless of the daunting list of challenges faced by the food industry, customers dining out in 2022 will notice some welcome trends, including more plant options.

Plant-based everything

Why harm an animal when you can eat a processed plant that is nearly identical in taste and texture? That question is at the heart of why many plant entrepreneurs are attempting to mimic animal-protein-based foods with proteins derived from plants and fungi.

As both the quality and momentum grow for these alternative plant proteins, expect them to show up as options on nearly every menu. There will always be holdouts who will insist on animal protein as a way to enforce some political, gender or another stereotype, but come on, if you are eating a McDonald’s hamburger made from industrially processed cow meat, can you really argue some qualitative benefit over eating a patty made from plant protein? You can soon answer that question for yourself as McDonald’s launches its “McPlant” burger in select markets in 2022.

Expect more and better plant-based alternatives to beef, chicken, pork, fish, cheese, milk, butter and eggs in 2022 and beyond.

Reducetarianism

A few years back there was a growing trend called flexitarianism, which was basically people eating less animal protein but not cutting it out completely. I always found this concept a bit strange in that basically it could mean almost anything and nothing at once. However, this year flexitarianism has been overtaken by a new trend that I believe does matter — reducetarianism.

The concept of reducetarianism is to eat in a manner that reduces waste and one’s carbon footprint. More a philosophy than a trend, this movement has its roots in environmentalism and encourages eating less animal protein, reducing food waste, conservation and recycling. It also advocates using alternative packaging that is less harmful to the environment, such as wooden to-go utensils and compostable containers, and purchasing locally sourced goods whenever possible.

Social media centrality

Instagram was first launched in 2010. Today Instagram has nearly 1.4 billion users, and combined with other social-media platforms — TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest — the user count is more than 8 billion. Of course, some of these are the same users, but even 8 billion accounts when there are only 7.8 billion people on the planet is pretty staggering.

It is old news to say that social media has become the primary mode of communication for most people, but it bears repeating. Recently, a poll conducted by OnePoll found that 54% of its respondents used social media to research new recipes whereas only 44% used traditional cookbooks and 85% reported having cravings for food they’d seen photos of in the social media feeds.

As one Instagram influencer with more than 50,000 followers recently told me, “If you want new customers at your restaurant, then you’d better be snapping some serious #foodporn (aka, attractive food photos) or at least a sick #POTD (aka, photo of the day).”

Less staff means fewer days open

Because of the continued staffing crisis throughout the sector, many restaurants have found that reducing hours of operation is the only solution. There are just not enough workers to cover the shifts. This is a double-edged sword for food-service professionals who rely on those hours to make ends meet.

As one Napa restaurant owner told me, “Because of a severe staffing shortage, plus the fact that we are paying premium wages, we just can’t be open for as many days as we’d like due to the cost of overtime and the risk of employee burnout.”

Food for health

Understanding that food is a primary source of healthy living is also nothing new. The Greek philosopher Plato believed that a healthy diet should include mainly grains, fruits, vegetables, and small amounts of meat and wine. The Greek mathematician Pythagoras — widely thought of as the father of vegetarianism — touted the health benefits of a meatless diet to his followers.

Until very recently the American diet was focused primarily on taste — much less so on food as a means for good health. But that is slowly changing, with more consumers understanding that fresh, whole foods are integral inputs to a healthy, functioning body and mind.

It’s unclear exactly if a high-caloric frappuccino with a sprinkle of turmeric will have any positive health outcomes, but given the popularity of such concoctions we will soon find out. Perhaps a better alternative might be to follow Plato’s or Pythagoras’ ancient dietary guidance.

Restaurants and other eateries face another daunting and challenging year ahead. Diners might not notice all the extra effort given by what is a dwindling number of food-service professionals, but if they do they might just want to be a little more patient, leave much bigger tips and say please and thank you more often than they have in the past.

Food-related concepts to watch for in 2022: sunflower seed ice creams, heirloom grains, potato milk (weird, but you’ll see), Instaworth (a food or plating worthy of Instagram), hyperlocal, everything and anything fermented, katsu, foraging, perennial grains, locally grown and processed caviar, ancestral foods, tiny menus, comfort food, house-cured deli meats, and air-fried food.