Tim Carl Local Tastes: Dealing with smoke taint in 2020

The increasing ferocity of California wildfires is harming the wine industry. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, in 2010 California had 134,462 acres burn. By 2017, that had jumped to 1,248,606 acres, and as of Sept. 11, 2020, the number of acres burned is breaking records with 3,154,107 acres scorched and dozens of fires still raging.
Beyond the threat of wildfires to lives and livelihoods, the smoke and ash from these fires can impart disagreeable flavors to a final wine. Therefore, the wine industry, along with many scientists and entrepreneurs, is working feverishly to develop ways to remove offending aromas and flavors from any wines affected. The best solution for dealing with smoke taint, however, is often to just not process grapes exposed to “too much” smoke to begin with. The problem is that determining exactly how much smoke and ash is too much remains an inexact science.
Yes, testing of pre-harvested grapes has become an option, but this year’s dynamics highlight the limitations of such testing. First, there are no widely agreed-upon threshold standards, and second, new requirements for crop-insurance claims have come into play. Before I get into that, let me provide some further background on smoke taint itself.
For years, I had been making small batches of wine in my basement, but in 2006 I wrote a business plan and convinced some acquaintances from the East Coast to invest with me in creating a winery. We launched quickly, and I started searching the area for high-quality grapes to make small batches of wine that we might expand as the brand grew. Of course, I purchased grapes from my hometown of St. Helena, but I also looked to Mendocino. In particular, I became enamored by a high-altitude vineyard that grew a distinct Hyde-clone of Chardonnay that produced a complex and rich wine that retained a vivid acid backbone.
In 2007, a large fire broke out in Northern California, blanketing smoke over the north coast. When I visited the Mendocino vineyard and tasted the grapes that year, I found a lingering aftertaste that was akin to licking an ashtray.
Chemical compounds can adhere to the waxy layer of the grape skins when smoke and soot settle on a grape cluster. Over time some of these compounds are incorporated and metabolized by the grapes themselves, causing a host of problems to both flavor and physiology that can linger in the final wine.
At the time, our collective understanding of smoke taint was nascent. But I was confident that after harvesting the grapes and processing the wine we’d have options for “cleaning up” any off tastes and aromas by fining, adding in enzymes or filtration. As I would learn, dealing with smoke taint was not so straightforward.
Some of our initial experiments seemed to work. After we filtered the finished wine, the strong campfire finish was gone! It was replaced instead with a lovely finish of citrus peel and golden apple.
My initial joy transformed into dread when two weeks later the off flavors returned. What we didn’t understand at the time was that the distasteful aromatics from wildfire smoke can be masked by sugar molecules that bind to the harsh smoky chemical compounds through a natural process within the grape juice. However, once these sugars are cleaved through the fermentation process or aging, the masks can abruptly disappear (through a process called hydrolysis) and the ashtray aroma returns.
Even so, we ended up bottling some of that Chardonnay, hoping that the campfire aroma would disappear with age. But even two years later, it hadn’t. We sold the remainder of the unbottled wine into the bulk market, where it was purchased for pennies on the dollar and blended into some inexpensive wine where the smoke taint aromas were diluted beyond recognition.
The question of the day — is smoke taint present?
To be clear, wine consumers don’t have to concern themselves much about purchasing an ashtray-flavored wine from 2020 sometime in the future. Such wine rarely makes it to market, and even if it did there is no evidence that such wines are harmful in any way.
However, wine grapegrowers and winemakers do worry about smoke taint, — sometimes excessively. Some send daily samples of grapes out to labs for analysis. Analysis is, of course, important, but due to the limits of tests and the vagary as to what level of smoke taint represents “too much” (which can be influenced greatly by such factors as site, variety and time to pick) the results of such testing are less definitive than anyone might prefer.
Another issue is that because widespread smoke taint is so new, no normalized standards have been rigorously developed for what constitutes a “normal” non-smoky year for all wine grapes. That said, not testing is no longer an option for growers worried about smoke taint.
A new requirement issued by most crop insurance agencies this year states that smoke-taint analysis must be conducted on berry samples (or the samples be at least in the queue) by a reputable independent laboratory if a crop-loss claim is to be submitted sometime in the future. This means that the few labs doing such analysis, which normally had received a few dozen samples a day in years past, are now receiving hundreds or thousands of samples every day, extending wait times for results out six or more weeks in some cases.
In the end, winemakers are often left with the final decision as to whether to bring grapes into the winery for processing or reject them altogether due to excessive smoke exposure. If they do bring them in, the winemaker’s first instinct is often to limit the amount of skin contact during processing and fermentation. This approach is most challenging with red wines because that’s where the wine gets its color and texture.
If the grapes are accepted, some winemakers have adopted flash detente — quickly heating the grapes to a very high temperature — with the hope of extracting color and flavor quickly while “blowing off” (volatilizing) any bad smell.
After such a wine is processed, fining and filters can remove smoke taint, but these often remove some of the more pleasing aromas and flavors of the wine, too.
A few folks attempt to hinder or eliminate the hydrolysis of the sugar molecule, locking up the offending chemicals for good by using genetically modified yeast strains. One of the problems with this technique is that an enzyme within human saliva hydrolyzes sugar anyway, thus releasing the smoke-taint aromatics when it matters most — while tasting the wine. Therefore, plant breeders dream of creating a strain of grapes with skins that are not able to absorb or process the offending chemicals to begin with at some point in the future.
Unlike when I first faced smoke taint during the 2007 harvest, today there have been millions of dollars and thousands of smart minds focused on dealing with the deleterious effects of smoke. Each year, more options exist for predicting, evaluating and dealing with ash-, soot- and smoke-affected vineyards and the resulting wines, with new standards being developed for assessment and treatment. The problem of wildfires is not likely to go away any time soon, so I expect that smoke taint has become just one more of the costs of growing grapes and making wine in California.
