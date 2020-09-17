Tim Carl Local Tastes: Dealing with smoke taint in 2020

A new requirement issued by most crop insurance agencies this year states that smoke-taint analysis must be conducted on berry samples (or the samples be at least in the queue) by a reputable independent laboratory if a crop-loss claim is to be submitted sometime in the future. This means that the few labs doing such analysis, which normally had received a few dozen samples a day in years past, are now receiving hundreds or thousands of samples every day, extending wait times for results out six or more weeks in some cases.

In the end, winemakers are often left with the final decision as to whether to bring grapes into the winery for processing or reject them altogether due to excessive smoke exposure. If they do bring them in, the winemaker’s first instinct is often to limit the amount of skin contact during processing and fermentation. This approach is most challenging with red wines because that’s where the wine gets its color and texture.

If the grapes are accepted, some winemakers have adopted flash detente — quickly heating the grapes to a very high temperature — with the hope of extracting color and flavor quickly while “blowing off” (volatilizing) any bad smell.

After such a wine is processed, fining and filters can remove smoke taint, but these often remove some of the more pleasing aromas and flavors of the wine, too.