Tim Carl: Local Tastes: Do California wineries need a Grand Cru-like like ranking system?

A new list — “The California List” — has been created through a collaboration between a promotional organization called the California Wine Institute UK and a collection of British wine experts.
No tasting was involved in creating the list. Instead, according to a press release, the criteria assessed were from the “judges’ past experience and in-depth knowledge of the Californian wine market.”
The 51 producers included were assessed on wine quality, availability to the British market and the wineries’ “impact.”
Why was the list created?
“The average British wine drinker is not that well informed about California wine,” said Jancis Robinson, the best-known wine expert involved, “which is why it’s particularly useful to develop this classification to help steer them in this new and changing landscape.”
The list was “inspired by the 1855 Classification of Bordeaux” and hints at being a reflection of the Grand Cru system in Bordeaux, France, where wineries are organized into levels of quality.
Does this new list matter? Before answering that question a little history and context are important.
The idea of “terroir” is at the center of a system of quality recognition in France. Derived from the French word terre (land or earth), terroir is often defined as the characteristic flavors and aromas imparted by the environment to a particular food (or wine) product.
In the 12th century, the Benedictine and Cistercian orders of monks cultivated grapes throughout the church’s vast landholdings in Burgundy, conducting large-scale studies to determine the influence of various parcels of land on the wines they produced. They found that certain vineyards consistently produced the highest-quality wines.
This national interest in a location’s specificity wasn’t limited only to wines. In 1411, after the people of the small village of Roquefort-sur-Soulzon argued that other villages were making lower-quality cheeses and calling them “Roquefort,” Charles VI made it a crime to produce Roquefort cheese anywhere else.
About that same time, seeing that official recognition led to stature and also to higher prices and less competition, other French producers and farmers clamored for their own official acknowledgment to highlight their specialness while also attempting to hinder copycats from elbowing in on their turf.
By 1855 Emperor Napoleon III had ordered the ranking of Bordeaux wines based on the winery’s reputation and the price of their wines. The result was the Grand Cru system, an idea that eventually spread to other regions throughout France. And because of the growing complexity of such distinctions, by the early 20th century France had adopted the appellation d'origine contrôlée (AOC) run by the Institut national de l'origine et de la qualité (INAO) to certify the authenticity of products that included wines, cheeses and butter.
Other countries soon noticed that consumers seemed to value the authoritative policing and validation of a region’s products. By the 1980s the U.S. Congress unanimously passed the Blunt-Merkley Resolution that recognized American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) as distinct wine-grape-growing regions with distinct geographic features as defined by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).
The first AVA was awarded to Augusta, Missouri, on June 20, 1980, with the Napa Valley being the second soon after. Today there are more than 260 AVAs in 34 states, with over half of them in California.
Moving from qualitative to quantitative metrics
Today nearly every wine-growing region around the world has its own finer and finer distinctions as a means to signal quality or specialness. As a result, consumers are often confused by all the different classifications, awards, scores and lists. They wonder what these might mean and which are derived objectively (through blind tasting or price per bottle, for example) or through more subjective means, such as through opinion or popular vote.
As a consequence of the confusion, some list-makers of today have turned to the almighty dollar as the objective determination of a wine’s quality. For example, Liv-ex, a London firm that tracks the fine-wine market, has created an “index” of California wines like a stock index.
Tracking the performance of the 10 most recently available vintages on the secondary market they report the daily fluctuations of the buying and selling of wine in indexes such as The California 50, the Bordeaux 500, Fine Wine 50, Burgundy 150 and Italy 100. Their California list includes Screaming Eagle, Opus One, Dominus, Harlan Estate and Ridge Monte Bello, all Napa Valley based-wines except Ridge.
A new investment company called VinoVest is beginning to trade the wines on many of these lists, allowing its customers to buy and trade wines as if they were stocks on Wall Street.
The California List
Of the 51 wineries listed, 33 are in the Napa Valley and 11 are from Sonoma County. Of California’s other 27 wine regions only three are represented – five wines from Santa Barbara and one each from Paso Robles and Santa Cruz Mountains. Wines from the Sierra foothills, inland valleys and Southern California were not included.
All the wines on the Liv-ex 50 list are included, with other Napa Valley wineries on the list being Bond, Heitz, Robert Mondavi, Cain, Hyde de Villaine, Cardinale, Inglenook, Schramsberg, Caymus, Joseph Phelps, Chateau Montelena, Kongsgaard, Colgin, Silver Oak, Corison, Dalla Valle, Matthiasson, Spottswoode, Diamond Creek, Mayacamas, Staglin, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Dunn, Turley, Eisele Vineyard and Frog’s Leap.
I agree that this is an impressive list. I absolutely love that Matthiasson and Frog’s Leap were included because of their dedication to environmental practices, but I am shocked that producers such as Morlet and Aubert did not make the list. And then there are those cutting-edge wineries outside of the Napa Valley that were completely overlooked, such as Cattleya and Scribe, to name just a couple in Sonoma.
The makers of this new list say they’ll be updating it every two years, so perhaps they will eventually shy away from the few big corporate wines included and lean toward wineries that better represent the artisan, family-owned wine producers who have made California wines what they are today.
So, is the new list valuable? Well, that depends on your point of view. If you are a producer on the list, it’s a nice bit of validation and a suggestion that you’ll be selling more wine in the United Kingdom. And if you sell wine in Britain, then this list is a good baseline to give you a selling point for those on the list. The list will give consumers in Britain a reason to try some examples of California wines, and after having done so they might try others.
And, of course, for the California Wine Institute UK itself, this list will provide an incentive for other California wineries to seek their representation.
Outside of these ranks, I imagine few will notice the list, which is much more of a reminiscence than a statement of some future purpose. And in the true iconoclastic spirit of California itself — a state known for its innovation and independence — many will chafe at the idea that the wines of California need some “Grand Cru” ranking system, especially if it attempts to favor the past over the future.
