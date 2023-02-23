Napa Valley winemaker Josh Phelps is taking it to the next level when it comes to making affordable wines that overdeliver on quality and flavor.

He isn’t related to the Joseph Phelps family but is rather the son of local winemaker-phenom Chris Phelps (Bordeaux Moueix and Napa’s Ad Vivum, Dominus, Caymus, Inglenook), and this under-40-year-old second-generation winemaker has become a force.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Phelps crafts his wines through the deployment of modern winemaking techniques and also collaborates with his father when tasting and blending the final wines. Beyond these powerful tools, he has built an extensive network that includes long-term personal relationships with owners of some of the region’s finest vineyards, distributors and within the fine-wine trade.

“Josh’s wines are spectacular,” said Gary Fisch, owner of Gary's Wine and Marketplace. “I asked Josh why his wines are so good, and he told me it’s because he knows the soil, he knows the people and he’s also had a good teacher — his father. That combination of deep knowledge and relationships really shows through in his wines.”

Fisch and his entire two-state, five-retail-site team are so enamored by Phelps and his wines that they made one of them — the 2020 Grounded Cabernet Sauvignon — their No. 1 wine for 2022.

Capturing the zeitgeist of the times

Every decade or so there are Napa Valley vintners who capture the zeitgeist of the times, and if Phelps continues his current trajectory, he might just become a benchmark for the 2020s.

It may seem premature to put this young gun alongside the likes of Robert Mondavi, Heidi Barrett, Dave Phinney and Joel Gott, all who seem to exemplify the prevailing wine sentiments of the day. Beyond making delicious wines, however, Phelps shares something more with each of these luminaries. Each is (or was) a personable, likable individual with an uncanny ability to craft products that resonate with consumers while also maintaining productive, friendly relationships with the wine trade.

Over the years Phelps has been included in Forbes’ “30 under 30” list, Zagat’s “30 under 30” and Wine Enthusiast’s “40 under 40.”

Part of his success certainly can be attributed to his friendly personality, his family connections and/or perhaps just a little luck. But as my grandfather used to say, “It can take a lot of work to get a little lucky.” And Phelps is no slacker when it comes to working hard.

He grew up in a middle-class family in St. Helena where his father made wine. His mother, a teacher, paused her career to attend to Josh and his three siblings. He had always known that he wanted to work for himself in some sort of business venture. However, it wasn’t until a family vacation to Europe while in his second year at Chico State University that he committed to pursuing wine as a career path.

“It might have been the first time I realized wine was something more than just what my dad had always made,” he said. “At that point I fell in love with the idea of being involved in the making and selling of wine.”

As a result, on his return, while finishing up college he began working part time for Chambers & Chambers, an importer and distributor of fine wines. There Phelps began a crash course in learning, tasting and selling some of the finest wines on the planet.

“I’d grown up having sips of Napa Valley Cab, but there I was trying wines from some of the finest producers from around the world,” he said. “It really opened my eyes.”

Beyond learning the difference between the great producers of Burgundy and Bordeaux, he was also growing more convinced that producing quality wines at affordable prices was an untapped market potential.

From Taken to Grounded

As the final project in his senior year of college he wrote a business plan for a new wine company. The idea was to purchase already-made wine on the open market and then blend it with the help of his father and collaborator friend Carlo Trinchero. Once blended, they could then bottle the wine using simple and sustainable (light glass, no Styrofoam) packaging as a way to keep the costs down but also to reduce the environmental impact. They calculated that they might sell such a wine for around $30 a bottle.

They called the company “Taken” because all of the other names they considered had been taken when they performed a copyright search. The company's tag line was, “Great wine made by great friends.” In 2010 they launched the company and in 2016 Phelps sold his stake in the company for an undisclosed sum to Trinchero Family Estate brands.

While building Taken Wine Co., Phelps had also refined his understanding of wine by working as a sales representative at Kimberly Jones Selections, one of California’s leading fine-wine brokers. To learn the winemaking side of the business, he worked in the cellar at the Joel Gott winery under the expert guidance of winemaker Alisa Jacobson.

As soon as Taken Wine Co. was sold he started another. In fact, he’s now involved with three wine companies — two with his dad (Coil and he also helps out with Ad Vivum sales) and his own, Grounded Wine Co.

Today Grounded Wine Co. has become an umbrella company that makes six wines from three states and covers five cultivars. These include Grounded California Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc, Collusion Washington State Cabernet Sauvignon and a red blend, Landform Oregon Pinot Noir, Public Radio Paso Robles Grenache, Space Age California Rosé and Steady State Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.

Many of the wines are made in small lots of a few hundred cases, but the Grounded line of wines aspires to produce 50,000 cases or more.

Phelps believed the $30 price point was prime when he began Taken Wine Co., but today he believes that $15 to $20 is the “sweet spot.” That said, some of his wines are priced higher due to the higher prices of Napa Valley grapes, for example.

The wine

Although all of Phelps’ wines are worth seeking out — found on the www.groundedwineco.com website or through numerous local retailers — I highlight three that represent the breadth and depth of the portfolio.

The 2020 Grounded California Cabernet Sauvignon ($18 a bottle) is made from a blend of grapes grown in select vineyards in Paso Robles and the interior valleys of California’s north and central coasts.

This dark, brooding wine is stunning with aromas of ripe cherry, Chambord, Italian espresso and vanilla bean. The rich, smooth mouthfeel bursts with flavors of blue fruits, honey-glazed ham and cocoa nibs. Drink this wine alone in a dark room so you don’t have to share, or try it with a juicy, chargrilled burger and large-cut fries (think St. Helena’s The Charter Oak, or Napa’s Compline or Johnny’s in Calistoga as your burger inspiration).

The 2019 Steady State Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($50 a bottle) is a study in old school meets new school and with good reason. This wine is made and blended by Josh and his father, who is known for his “classical” approach and leanings. And so here you get a wine that is ruby-edged with aromas of earth and stone mixed with delicate whiffs of crème de cassis, thyme and fig. This is a big, chewy wine in the mouth with dark-fruit flavors and a lovely Sous-bois undertone. This wine is immensely enjoyable now but will be even better in five years. Try this with grilled lamb chops served with a red-wine cream sauce infused with Dijon mustard and fresh thyme.

The 2018 Public Radio Grenache Blend from grapes grown in Paso Robles ($25 a bottle) is bright, lively and fun. Anyone who enjoys the lighter side of this cultivar will find this to be a new go-to wine. Aromas of strawberry, cinnamon and star anise explode from the glass, while in the mouth this wine builds on those flavors, adding in elements of wet stone and leather. This wine would pair with any spicy dish, but try it with a collection of delectables offered in a plate of Ethiopia’s most popular vegetarian dish, Beyainatu, which translates to “a bit of every type.”

I met Josh in his St. Helena office just adjacent to a busy coffeeshop. The space has a modern look and feel, with tempered-glass walls that slide to reveal an additional area for working. Phelps explained that he kept the former tenant’s décor in order to save money.

We sat together at a beautiful 20-foot-long wooden table that doubles as a tasting table when he and his father blend wines together. On the walls hung photos of a recent harvest that a friend had snapped on an iPhone. A collection of wine bottles stood at the ready on a nearby table, their labels simple, looking slightly retro with their bold text, stiff fonts and minimal adornment — making them appear in stark contrast with the modern surroundings.

“This whole table is covered with wineglasses when we’re blending,” he said, gesturing down the long wooden expanse.

He paused and looked around the space. Light streamed through the large window, and the rumble of happy, caffeinated conversations drifted in from the adjacent business. Across the street an elementary school was letting out for the day, and a long line of parents waited as the children readied and said their goodbyes.

“I really love being here,” he said. “I mean, I grew up here, yes, but there is something else, too. I can’t exactly explain it, but I know it when I see it.”