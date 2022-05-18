Tim Carl, Local Tastes: Lola Wines follow a road less traveled in Napa Valley

The Napa Valley is replete with wineries that serve exquisite wines made with expensive French oak barrels and that are often served alongside bites of Italian charcuterie all set in fancy tasting rooms designed by New York designers. Such experiences can be fun and entertaining, but with so many, a few have become tiresome displays of excess and predictability.

Lola Wines in Calistoga is different.

Founded in 2008 by winemaker Seth Cripe and now in collaboration with his wife Rafaela Costa Cripe, Lola Wines crafts wines that are unlike nearly anything else in the Napa Valley today — affordable wines that are low in alcohol, aged with little or no oak, and lean more toward lively and fun than being overly heavy and strict.

“My goal is to make wines that are thought-provoking,” Seth said. “I’ve never been very interested in doing it exactly like everyone else.”

In the words of the poet Robert Frost, Seth has certainly taken the path less traveled. He grew up on Anna Maria Island off the coast of Florida, and besides fishing and surfing, he quickly learned how to manage his life on his own.

Escaping a family that was in free fall — his father struggling with mental illness and his parents’ marriage dissolving — Seth dropped out of school at 12 years old, moved in with his older brother and began making ends meet by washing dishes at a local restaurant called the Beach Bistro.

At the same time, he became fascinated with winemaking, although he isn’t exactly sure why. Old Concord grapevines grew nearby and he was drawn to tend them, while much of his free time was spent at the bookstore or library investigating winemaking.

“There weren’t many books available, but I read them all and even started making wine in a bucket in the garage from Concord grapes I harvested,” he said. “Everyone at the restaurant thought it was funny that a young kid was so into wine.”

Funny perhaps, but the crew at the restaurant also noticed that Seth was becoming a budding wine expert. On one occasion, when Robert Di Niro was filming the movie “Great Expectations” in the area, Seth was sent out as that night’s sommelier.

“I had no idea until I approached the table who they’d sent me to, but as soon as I saw him, I knew who it was,” he said. “I don’t remember exactly which wine I recommended — maybe Jermann Dreams, a lean, crisp Chardonnay from Friuli, Italy — but anyway, they all liked it.”

Other esteemed guests at the restaurant included Napa Valley winemakers on their rounds to wine festivals or sales trips. Each time Seth met someone in the wine business he’d ask for their business card with the intent of someday moving to California to pursue his dream.

One evening Napa Valley winemakers Clarke Swanson, Cary Gott and Todd Williams visited. Each left his business card, and within a few weeks — after dozens of calls — Seth procured an offer from Swanson to become a harvest intern.

Soon after that the 17-year-old Seth was on the road, heading west, traversing the country in a rundown Subaru with only $1,200 in his pocket.

Meanwhile...

About that same time, halfway around the world, Rafaela, who had also grown up on an island, this one off the coast of Brazil in the village of Florianópolis, had been offered a job as an international model.

“It was exciting” she said. Most of my friends were still living at home, and I was able to have my freedom and travel. I spent time in Asia and eventually landed in Tel Aviv, a place that I instantly fell in love with.”

The two first met in 2017 when a mutual friend informed Seth, “I’ve met your future wife, and she lives in Israel.” A trip and first date confirmed the friend’s prophecy.

Both highlight that their early experiences taught them the value of working hard and learning how not to let negative feedback hold them back.

“Being a model means being rejected 20 times for every job you get,” she said. “But every morning you need to get up, get ready and face a new day with a smile.”

A secret tasting room

The couple shared their stories as we sat on the cloistered backyard patio at their tasting room. Located a short walk from the main street in Calistoga (Lincoln Avenue) and housed in a converted brick house built in 1892, the interior space includes several private tasting areas and walls dotted with local artists’ work, including many of Rafaela’s collages that often use slivers of the Lola wine labels to construct intricate scenes.

As we talked and tasted, I learned about the couple’s passion for engaging with nature in an honest and sustainable manner. They shared their desire to create a space where soulful wines might be shared between friends and said that they plan to continue exploring new and old winemaking techniques to best express the region’s particular character.

“We are drying oak-barrel staves from an oak tree that fell near our vineyard and have begun making wines using amphora (pots) made from California clay,” Seth said. “It’s not that using items grown somewhere else isn’t OK, it’s just that we want to make wines that are distinctly from this place.”

I heard about Seth’s many winemaking mentors — Swanson, Andre Tchelistcheff-trained Marco Cappelli and Chuck Wagner, among others — and that 2022 represents his 26th consecutive vintage of making wine. I also learned how a childhood experience that the couple share is inspiring a new element of their business. Both grew up in small fishing towns where fish roe (fish eggs) was sold to make an expensive delicacy called bottarga.

Bottarga

At a French Laundry event in 2007, Seth noticed something familiar. When he was growing up, his friends — nearly all of them fishermen — had sold mullet roe for pennies per pound to overseas customers.

At the time he had no idea what the roe was being used for, but that night, at one of the most expensive and highly desired restaurants on the planet, he learned that such roe was being transformed into bottarga, a product that fetched hundreds of dollars a pound.

Soon after that Seth and his younger brother, Micolaus, began Cortez Bottarga, the first commercial producer of bottarga in the United States. Sold to restaurants such as Morimoto and The Charter Oak, the Seth brothers’ cured fish roe is being grated as an extra pop of briny seashore flavor to dishes.

Beyond local restaurants serving Cortez Bottarga, those wanting a completely novel tasting experience can purchase the Lola’s Cortez Conservas Tasting ($30), which includes slivers of bottarga atop slices of springy baguette that can be slathered with butter and accompanied with a glass of Lola wine.

Fans of bottarga — or new converts — can also purchase it directly along with other sea treats such as buttonwood-smoked mullet roe and Mojama (a pungent charcuterie-like product with the texture of prosciutto made from blackfin tuna), and many other options, at a new Cortez Conservas room at LOLA (opens June 1).

“These products carry on the traditions of making authentic, sustainably harvested Gulf Coast seafood,” Seth said. “And now people can buy it right here in Calistoga.”

The wine

From producing 700 cases when they first launched to now making more than 25,000 cases annually, LOLA Wines offers dozens of choices.

Their “Classic Collection” includes bigger-styled wines, many of which are sold throughout the country. These include the Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($24 a bottle), California Pinot Noir ($24) and Cabernet Sauvignon ($80).

Although they are delicious in their own right, to truly understand Seth, it’s important to explore his “Artisanal Series” of wines. These are vibrant, lively and exploratory wines that are often made in tiny quantities (often fewer than 200 cases). Including everything from Dry Riesling to Charbono, there is not one that’s not worth experiencing, and many rise into that lofty category of must-have wines.

The 2021 Chenin Blanc ($40) is made from grapes grown just north of St. Helena. This fresh, crisp wine is light in the glass with aromas of quince, honey, lanolin and toasted almonds.

The 2021 Dry Muscat ($40) is sourced from a vineyard in Calistoga and shimmers straw gold with explosive aromas of peach, nectarine, honeysuckle and orange blossom.

The 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon ($80) from vines grown in Calistoga, the warmest region of the Napa Valley, is amazingly only 13% alcohol. This wine is a superb example of how low-alcohol reds can retain fruit (red and black berries), complexity (cedar, black pepper, cigar smoke) and a satisfying mouth feel and finish.

“I’ve been humbled by the business of wine,” Seth said. “There is always something to learn, and every year I am surprised by something new. Time commands respect — and wine is probably one of the best examples of that.”