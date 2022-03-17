Tim Carl, Local Tastes: Napa Valley businesses rally to support Ukrainians

In response to Russia’s brutal invasion and heart-wrenching war against Ukraine, some Napa Valley businesses are looking for ways to support the beleaguered nation.

One Napa Valley winery, Patland Estate Vineyards, is donating 30% of their total online sales for special reasons of their own.

Michael Patland, assistant general manager of the winery, said his father and mother were both born in Ukraine:

“My father, Henry Patland, was born in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and my mother, Olga, was born in the western part of Ukraine in a city called Lviv.”

Henry immigrated to the United States in 1978, while Olga immigrated first to Israel in 1977 and then to America, where the two met in San Francisco.

“Most of our family left the country at that time, but we do still have some left,” Patland said. “My father’s second cousin still lives in Kyiv, and we also have many friends living in Odessa and Kyiv.”

Patland said Henry and Olga traveled to Ukraine to visit friends and family as recently as November 2021.

“When they were about to leave, the rumors first reached us that Putin was planning an invasion,” he said. “We didn’t believe it would really happen and are horrified that it has. We didn’t believe something like this would happen in this day and age.”

Patland said some of their friends and family have escaped to Poland and Hungary, while many others have chosen to stay in Kiev and volunteer to help in the war.

“So far the response has been very strong,” he wrote. “Online sales have spiked in the last three days since we announced this, and we’ve also received numerous calls, texts and emails expressing support.”

Patland donations go directly to the Sunflower of Peace Foundation, a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting Ukraine with medical and humanitarian aid.

Other wineries are also pitching in, too.

Napa Valley winemaker Helen Keplinger, owner of Keplinger Wines, donated to a Lithuanian nonprofit that moved Ukrainian orphans from Ukraine to Lithuania.

Honig Vineyard is donating 50% of all tasting fees collected during the month of March to provide relief to families and communities impacted by the crisis in Ukraine.

In a press release, the Honig family called on friends, neighbors and fellow vintners to join in their effort, with the winery offering an option on their website for customers to add donations for Ukraine when purchasing wine.

“This is a humanitarian crisis of epic scale,” Michael Honig said in the release. “There are so many who have had to flee their homes and do not have access to shelter, food and clothing. We want to help in any way we can.”

Restaurants, as well, are pitching in.

“I rented a room in a family’s house in Kyiv for a month on AirBnB and booked a bunch of food and history tours there, too,” said Jennifer Bennett, owner of Lovina restaurant in Calistoga. “I messaged them all that I wasn’t coming, but that the reservations were a donation from my small business to theirs.”

Bennett has also raised nearly $3,000 through a birthday fundraiser on Facebook with all the proceeds going to the World Central Kitchen charity that is helping feed those affected by the war.

“For my birthday this year, I'm asking for donations to World Central Kitchen,” Bennett wrote on Facebook. “I've chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope you'll consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me.”

Another Calistoga restauranteur, Sasan Nayeri, owner of Evangeline, plans to donate a portion of their sales to Ukrainian refugees.

“We definitely would like to participate in this enormously important campaign to help feed the Ukrainian people and refugees,” he wrote in an email. “We do not want to sit idly by.”

Nayeri and his team have also stopped serving products having anything to do with Russia, “So no more Sobieski, Russian Standard or Beluga caviar,” he said.

One of Napa Valley’s most popular restaurants, Bistro Don Giovanni, has changed the name of a popular vodka drink to the “Ukrainian Mule” and is donating 100% of the proceeds of the drink to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

If your Napa Valley business is helping support Ukrainian humanitarian efforts, please let us know. Email tfcarl@gmail.com with the details.