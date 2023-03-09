That the recent Premiere Napa Valley auction performed better than some had predicted should come as no shock. And although the average bottle price was reportedly $286 — a high that matched the highest average on record — when you dig into the numbers this average probably reflects a decided shift toward the end of globalization more than wild exuberance for high-priced wines. Before I explain, let’s talk about the seemingly unrelated topic of Russia and wine.

The world shrugged when Russia illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014. At the time, the thinking was that confronting Russia’s aggression would lead to a host of negative global outcomes such as higher energy prices, greater tensions between the East and West, and loss of general market stability. Also, the idea was that not rebuking Russia might help ensure that they might better embrace globalization, Western values and increased trade.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

And it seemed to be working. In 2021, wine exports into Russia had increased nearly 10% year over year. However, those looking deeper could detect ominous signs.

Putin’s twisted dream

Soon after Crimea was invaded and a puppet government put into place, Russian President Vladimir Putin had invited world leaders to the coastal Crimean village of Yalta to celebrate his "victory.” There he talked about his dream of one day reunifying the entire Soviet Union, including Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and all the other countries that had declared independence when the USSR collapsed in 1991. Only one Western leader was in attendance — Italy’s disgraced former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi.

During the event, the group spent the day sightseeing, visiting monuments and touring one of the largest wine cellars in the world. The Massandra wine cellar reportedly held more than 500,000 bottles, including five bottles of one of the oldest remaining wines in the world: the 1775 Jerez de la Frontera. To top off the celebration, one of those ancient bottles was opened and toasts were given.

There is no transcript of Putin’s toast, but it likely included revealing his plan to build the world’s tallest Russian Orthodox cathedral outside Moscow. Within, mosaics would cover the walls with depictions of Russian heroes alongside scenes of Crimea’s annexation.

In 2014 such musings would have seemed just a Putin fantasy, but in 2021 this dream became a reality when the Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces — Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ — opened.

Inside, the walls are covered with mosaics that depict every leader from Joseph Stalin to Putin alongside Sergei Shoigu, the defense minister; Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the Federal Security Service; and other top brass walking among a sea of Russians bearing tricolor flags.

Also in the crowd appear to be Valery Gerasimov, a prominent Russian general, and Sergey Aksyonov, the initial head of the Crimea puppet government. Bucolic scenes that seem to include vineyards are also depicted in some of the mosaics.

Putin is no stranger to wine. Over the years, he has used wine embargoes and exorbitant wine taxes to punish former Soviet countries that became friendly with the West. At the same time, being one of the wealthiest people on the planet, Putin has amassed one of the most immense and varied collections of wine in existence.

Beyond now controlling the Massandra cellar, Putin’s stash of wine was held in the unbelievable 75-mile underground wine cellar at the Cricova winery in Chisinau, Moldova. However, in late 2021 all the wine at Cricova was secretly moved. Its location — along with much of the Massandra collection — is currently unknown.

Located between Ukraine and Romania, the small country of Moldova has long been one of Eastern Europe’s most significant wine-producing countries. Wine makes up about a third of its exports, and the country has the largest per-capita density of vineyards in the world, with nearly 4% of Moldova’s landmass covered in vines.

Just across the Black Sea from Moldova and Ukraine, Georgia is considered one of the oldest wine-producing regions in the world, with evidence pointing to around 5,000 B.C.E. for its first winery. In 2008 Russia invaded Georgia, citing security concerns on the border and saying that Russians living in the independent sovereign country were being persecuted. Today 20% of Georgia remains occupied, with much of that land historically being wine grape producing.

Consequently, both Georgia and Moldova are feeling particularly vulnerable with their wine markets in disarray. In 2019 wine exports in both countries were growing, with countries such as the United States and Canada snapping up their wines with higher demand at prices that negated Russia’s retaliatory taxes. Because of the war and the possibility of future invasions, however, wine exports have virtually ceased. Blockaded container ships have forced many wineries to shutter operations altogether.

Georgian wines, in particular, are often completely singular, made in qvevri — egg-shaped clay vessels with pointed bottoms that are filled with grapes and buried underground where they are allowed to ferment and macerate for five to six months. In 2013, UNESCO recognized qvevri as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

A world affected

The former Soviet countries are not the only ones affected in their wine production, exportation and importation by the war. Nearly all wine businesses around the world are being negatively impacted. Due to sanctions and/or limits to safe transit, many European wine producers — most with significant percentages of wine formerly sold to Russia, Belarus and Ukraine — have witnessed significant hits to their bottom lines.

It appears, however, that even with crippling sanctions and a devastated economy that Russia itself has shelves full of “Champagne.” Why? Because in 2021, Putin signed a law that only sparkling wine made in Russia could be labeled as “Champagne,” with all other such wines, even those made in the Champagne region of France, required to be relabeled as “sparkling wine.”

The U.S. wine industry is not immune and will continue to be impacted by Russia’s aggression, too. All of the world’s trade has been hit by the reduction of basic Russian products such as fertilizer, iron, lumber and fossil fuels, causing increasing costs and limiting the supply of a host of imported products — from vineyard stakes to glass bottles.

As the war drags on, the economic global uncertainties have hit not only the United States, the European Union and their allies, but they have also affected China, India and Africa. Coupled with food shortages brought about by limits to grain shipments from both Ukraine and Russia, which make up a combined one-third of the world’s grain production, they will only increase such instability.

The impact at home

So how does all this relate back to the recent Napa Valley Premiere auction? That auction is a wine-trade-focused event at which the Napa Valley Vintners organization wines and dines the world’s wine retailers who then bid on wine donated by the group’s members. The proceeds are then used to fund the organization’s activities throughout the year.

After nearly three years of pandemic restrictions, this year’s participants were eager and willing to relax and help support what they consider the crown jewel of American winemaking — the Napa Valley. Beyond this, years of low yields and reduced winery production due to lockdowns, fires and supply constraints resulted in the release of pent-up demand.

This is a mixed blessing for the Napa Valley wine industry. It’s a relief to know that the wine trade remains so enamored and supportive of the region, but the wine trade also remains cautious. Digging into the numbers, it is clear that the days of high-flyers might be waning — replaced instead by a respectable price range.

That is, according to Wine Searcher, “…only three wines reached $1,000 a bottle, compared to 12 in 2014 and five in 2020. Even $500-a-bottle wines were relatively rare, as only 16 of the 154 lots reached that average. Instead, the trade buyers in attendance ponied up about $300 a bottle for lot after lot after lot…”

One positive that might come from Russia’s horrendous war is that local producers retrench and become more self-sustaining. This will not only limit exposure to what are likely significant global challenges ahead — we haven’t even touched on China’s economic and demographic woes here — while at the same time it will decrease the environmental impact of transporting goods, reduce the use of synthetic fertilizers and necessitate recycling and reuse or purchasing replacements from overseas.

The war in Ukraine — a travesty that has killed, maimed and destroyed countless lives — is also changing the global wine trade. And it is affecting even remote areas like our small valley.

Economic instability, rising fuel costs, less fertilizer, exacerbated supply-chain challenges, disruption of global winemaking and the loss of free trade will continue to ripple throughout the wine world for years to come.

Wine Shops in the Napa Valley