Tim Carl. Local Tastes: The 2023 Outlook: Brutal for the wine industry but good for consumers

To say that the wine industry has been on a roller coaster lately is an understatement. It has actually been more akin to a rocket ship navigating through an asteroid storm in some high-budget action film. And as is typical in such movies, there has been a brief pause in the action.

The beginning of 2022 felt like we’d weathered the storm. There had been no major local wildfires, the pandemic was waning, wine drinkers were continuing to purchase premium-priced wines and a great deal of capital was being invested into wines and wineries.

At the same time, the industry was looking to shift the conversation away from health and toward improved climate-friendly practices such as lighter bottles, organic processing and heat-tolerant cultivars.

But those heady days of early 2022 were not to last. And like the crew in our rocket-ship movie, we didn’t realize at the time that although we’d survived being destroyed by an enormous space rock, mutant-alien beings were getting ready to attack and there was a ticking time bomb in the engine room.

World affairs hit home

A fracturing world will lead to less spending on luxury items such as wine.

Russian’s invasion into Ukraine has continued to have a devastating impact. This unprovoked war has killed, maimed and displaced countless men, women and children and has also stunted the world’s economic recovery.

Because Russia is a leading producer of a variety of critical items — fossil fuels, wheat and sugar beets along with minerals such as diamonds, gold, platinum, tin, palladium, nickel, coal and iron ore — sanctions imposed by Western countries will not only rightly cripple Russia but they will unfortunately also hit hard at home, too.

Making matters worse, the Chinese economy has stalled. And this is not expected to change anytime soon due to the impact of their collapsing housing market, ongoing negative effects from the pandemic, extreme climatic pressures and an aging population with out-of-balance demographics.

The combination of these two factors — Russia’s war and China’s slowdown — means that other economies that have relied on cheap/accessible fuel from Russia and inexpensive/stable manufacturing from China are scrambling to find alternatives. But this takes time and may not even be possible.

To add to the economic upheaval, world banks have attempted to slow rising prices (inflation) by using the only tool they know. They’ve increased interest rates with the hope of slowing demand and thereby, eventually, lowering prices on goods and services. The problem is that our current situation is not so much a story of excess demand but instead one of tightening supply. Consequently, raising rates too high might actually make matters worse.

The result of all this is that most producers of goods and services are finding higher costs, increased economic uncertainty and a world that is fracturing before their very eyes. They are also finding consumers who are slowing their purchasing.

Dozens of surveys have shown that consumers are changing their spending habits — delaying travel plans, limiting dining out and trading down when it comes to purchases. And wine is not immune. A survey of 500 wine enthusiasts conducted by Bevinars indicated that nearly half were reducing their wine consumption to save money, while others were shifting to drinking cheaper alternatives.

Greenwashing backlash

The interest in “green” wine continues to grow. According to Nielsen tracking data, in the United States alone the category grew fivefold between 2017 and 2021. And because consumers are becoming more conscious about what they put into their bodies and how the foods they consume affect the planet, the interest in “green” wines is expected to continue.

However, what exactly constitutes a “green” wine — be it organic, natural, biodynamic or sustainable — is often confusing. First, there is no organization specifically tasked with regulating such wine terms. Beyond this, there are absolutely no standards for what makes a wine “green.” There is, however, a dizzying mess of different standards and certifications for what makes a wine “organic,” “biodynamic,” “natural” or “sustainable.”

The gold standard for organic wine is to receive the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s seal of approval, but there are other options, too. And don’t get me started on what it means to be sustainable. The result of all this confusion is that many wine producers can (by mistake or design) “greenwash” their products.

Greenwashing is the practice of making false or misleading claims about the environmental benefits associated with a product or company. The practice can take many forms — exaggerated claims about environmental impacts, the use of vague or deceitful language about “green,” or the misuse of certifications and logos that are not supported by the companies’ track records.

A study in the July 2022 Harvard Business Review highlighted that 42% of all “green” claims are exaggerated, false or deceptive, which results in the loss of customer trust and satisfaction. The consequence is that customers shift their preferences toward more trustworthy companies and products.

The end of wineries going public

For the last few years there has been a surge of interest for wine producers as an investment vehicle, with some even becoming Wall Street-funded public companies. For example, in late 2021 two local wine producers — Santa Rosa’s Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) and Napa Valley’s Duckhorn Vineyards (NAPA) — issued initial public offerings (IPO) that brought in millions of dollars.

Since then, neither stock has performed well. And although 2022 hasn’t been pleasant for most companies on the stock market, on Dec. 18, while the S&P was down nearly 20% for the year, VWE was down by a whopping 69%, with NAPA off nearly 30%.

Why? Because Wall Street does not understand the wine business. In the world of winemaking, quarterly timeframes make no sense. Wine cannot be made on demand and grapes are only harvested once a year. They are also subject to weather fluctuations, labor shortages and other single-year factors that make each vintage extremely variable. And even after being made, many wines need aging before they can be sold.

Although investment speculators have dipped their toes into wine over the last few years, expect that to end as the cost of cash increases due to higher interest rates. Expect stocks like NAPA and VWE to continue to struggle.

Decreased foreign wine tourism

For years the Napa Valley faced ever-increasing pressures as wine tourism surged. As a result, the number of wineries increased, resorts expanded and the staff to service this seemingly ever-expanding surge struggled to keep up. But then came the fires, then the pandemic and now a world where a strong U.S. dollar and global uncertainty have conspired to limit foreign visitors to a trickle.

This is especially apparent for the Chinese tourism trade. According to the Visit Napa Valley 2014 Visitor Profile Study, visitors from China made up the third-largest segment of visitors. However, today visitors from China are rare in the Napa Valley. And that’s not likely to change anytime soon.

Although the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has recently loosened its strict zero-COVID policy, because their population is under-vaccinated and has no herd immunity due to their three-year confinement, estimates range from 600,000 to nearly 2 million deaths over the coming months.

This surge in cases, exacerbated by their weakening economy, and a new silicon chip trade war with Americans as well as expanded CCP restrictions on transporting money out of the country will ensure limited Chinese tourism in 2023.

Lower prices

But what does all this mean for wine consumers? Well, here’s the bright spot in this economic hellscape, at least for those purchasing wine to drink. Although prices for producers are going to increase, there will be plenty of pressure for them to lower prices on their products and services. That means that consumers should expect to see prices decline, sometimes by significant margins.

It is certain that the Napa Valley wine industry will continue to produce exceptional wine for the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, 2023 will likely go down as one of the most difficult in recent memory. The flip side is that consumers will enjoy lower prices and likely more attention when they visit their favorite wineries.