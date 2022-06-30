Tim Carl, Local Tastes: WineaPAWlooza 2022: a new model for fundraisers

Starting with the simple idea of rescuing and caring for abandoned animals in Napa County, in 2014 Monica Stevens and her husband, David, launched Jameson Animal Rescue.

Today, the original name and mission have changed. Now known as Jameson Humane, the organization’s goals still include animal advocacy, care and support, but it also now operates an animal sanctuary, manages dedicated rescue and veterinary mobile units, conducts regional neuter-and-spay programs, promotes climate change advocacy, recognizes and rewards philanthropic organizations, initiates mental-health programs, and provides an army of volunteers with the means to provide humane treatment and care to animals.

“We’ve changed the name to Jameson Humane in light of our expanded mission, but our overall goals remain the same,” Stevens said. “Guided by the connection among animals, humans and the environment, we seek to improve animal welfare through global collaborations and education for the benefit of all life.”

To support those efforts, Jameson Humane holds a yearly gathering known as WineaPAWlooza. The event, noted by Wine Spectator as one of the top 10 wine events in the country, offers the chance to rub elbows with the wine-world elite while at the same time covering 80% of the organization’s annual operating expenses.

This year’s extravaganza involved more than 300 attendees, 61 local vintners and nearly 100 volunteers. The two-day event last week included panel discussions on Friday in St. Helena that explored topics ranging from cruelty-free food alternatives to electric tractors and culminated in a lively auction Saturday in Rutherford that raised over $2.2 million — a record for the event.

The affair included a grand tasting of more than 60 of the valley’s most sought-after wines; an animal parade that featured pigs, goats, dogs and horses; and a vegan dinner. World-renowned auctioneer Fritz Hatton conducted the star-studded live auction that followed at the Beckstoffer Farm Center, and Christie Brinkley made a guest appearance.

Addressing a growing mental-health crisis

In the past, each auction concluded with a fund-a-need request for various special projects, which have included fire-rescue programs and a sanctuary acquisition. This year’s event, however, focused on addressing the growing mental-health crisis with a program Stevens calls “Animal Assisted Healing.”

“(We can) respond to the staggering mental-health crisis in this region, state, and nation through animal-assisted healing,” Stevens said. “The solution of AAH is profoundly beautiful because Jameson is home to over 80 animals who are ready to help the human healing process begin.”

Participants in the audience raised their paddles to the tune of $450,000 for this request alone.

Connecting animal welfare, human health and climate change

A general theme of this year’s WineaPAWlooza was to highlight the connection between the mistreatment of animals, human suffering and the climate crisis.

“Our region has witnessed devastating climate change in the form of wildfires and drought which have affected our communities and our animals directly,” Stevens said. “Our wine country community is now leading the way in sustainable practices and continues to be good stewards of the planet — which is directly aligned with Jameson’s mission.”

According to Erin Gort, social media manager at Miyoko’s Creamery and one of the event’s panelists at the Montagna estate, making plant-based cheeses produces 98% fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional dairy counterparts.

Whereas it takes more than 160 gallons of water to produce just 1 gallon of animal milk, the Miyoko’s method of cheesemaking requires only naturally falling rainwater. Additionally, she pointed out, 1 acre of land yields 6,000 pounds of plant-milk cheese but only 182 pounds of animal dairy cheese.

“Miyoko’s Creamery is the natural evolution of cheese and dairy,” she said. “Cheese has always been categorized by the type of milk used, whether it be sheep, goat, cow etc. We believe the next on the plate should be plant milk.”

Switching to plant-milk-based cheese and incorporating more vegan food options, Gort argues, would mean “significant positive changes for our planet, animals and people, and it doesn’t have to mean sacrificing an enjoyment of cheese and butter.”

As a part of this alignment of ideas, one of the special guests was the vintner and climate entrepreneur Carlo Mondavi, winemaker and co-owner of RAEN Winery.

“Jameson Humane does incredible work, and we’re so honored to be part of this event every year,” Mondavi said. “Our connection as humans with animals and all living things is part of protecting and caring for the planet we live on, which is what we strive for with everything we do.”

Beyond making wine, Mondavi has recently co-founded a new company, Monarch, that makes and sells self-driving electric tractors.

“Monarch is more than just an all-electric, driver-optional tractor,” he said. “It’s a movement that is going to totally revolutionize how we farm. It's the bridge that allows us as farmers to migrate away from expensive fuel by being all-electric and away from dangerous, expensive chemicals by being autonomous. It helps save farmers a significant amount of money while also protecting our planet's soils, waterways, farmers' health and elevating our food ecosystem.”

Another panelist, Maia Keerie, media and communications manager for The Good Food Institute, said environmentalists, public health experts, activists and others have often attempted to convey — usually through alarming statistics — the impact of our food choices on the climate. Animal protein production is often highlighted as an area that is a particular threat, and yet meat consumption continues to soar, with estimates that it will double by 2050.

Keerie talked about the nearly 80 Northern California alternative protein companies that are attempting to find solutions to the world’s growing appetite for animal protein. Beyond the need for alternatives, she also encouraged the participants to begin reframing the entire question of animal welfare as directly linked to the climate crisis.

“The new generation of alternative proteins are delicious and require no sacrifice,” she said. “Consumers can now have their meat and eat it, too. This new way of making meat gives people everything they love about meat but with an added environmental halo.”

Flipping wine auctions on their heads

Up until the recent past, the focus of wine auctions was to promote wine consumption and tourism through marketing, but Jameson Humane has flipped that model on its head. Wine has been transformed from the sole focus of such events into what now amounts to an enabler for broader discussions of what it means to be a human living on this planet.

And I believe this is why the WineaPAWlooza event has become so popular. Yes, the event is fun, exciting and includes excellent wine, but instead of leaning toward a hedonistic display of wealth and privilege, this single event allows its participants to transform what they love (wine, animals and the Napa Valley) into a means for a better outcome for all.

Yes, other wine auctions will take your money and disperse it to needed causes, but often those feel like middleman transactions. Jameson Humane is using the funds and support it garners to build new, innovative programs, encourage forward-thinking alternatives and help make the world a kinder, gentler place — all of which the world is desperately in need.