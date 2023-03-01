Red Burgundy: Agnès Paquet "Auxey-Duresses" 2019. $42

Pinot Noir from one of our favorite new producers in Burgundy! After a fork in the road saw her depart for business school, Agnès returned to her native Beaune and the family business of tending vines.

Burgundy always feels complicated, but this one is a slam dunk — epic vintage, made by an up-and-coming winemaker, from a small village just a short walk southwest from Volnay.

For folks used to California Pinot Noir, this is a great introduction to the earth, aromatics and sinewy acidity Burgundy displays. It's delicious right now, and you can cellar it for a few years too.