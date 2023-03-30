In a country where most century-old plantings are white grapes — the legacy of a history of distillation — Karibib Vineyard's 42-year-old Chenin vines are just entering adulthood! This is a chiseled, textural white wine that recalls Chenin's origins (and acidity) in the Loire, while showcasing the level of quality coming out of South Africa today.
Winemakers Mick and Jeanine Craven actually met in California, working harvest in Sonoma County. Nowadays they keep their interns happy with an arcade-style video game emulator in their cellars. High-fives all around.