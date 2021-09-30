An old world winery at the top of the world: Summit Lake celebrates 50 years

Where was I going? I wasn't sure. The road beyond Angwin grew narrower and more tortuous, the houses sparser, the forests denser. All the while I was wondering how had I lived all these years in the valley and never known about this winery on a mountain top? Summit Lake Vineyard was celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021.
And I found myself wondering what it must have been like on that rainy Christmas Eve in 1971, when Bob Brakesman brought his life-partner in adventures, Sue, to this place.
As told by their daughter, Heather, all these 50 years later, Sue knew about it, but in theory only. In a birthday card Bob had given to her a month earlier, he'd included the deed to "Summit Lake Vineyards" atop Howell Mountain in Napa Valley. The property included 28 acres of land, eight planted in pre-Prohibition Zinfandel (and zin was their favorite wine), an orchard, a chicken house, garage, an old redwood barn, a walnut grove, and a house built in the 1880s.
When she read the description, Sue thought Bob had purchased paradise. What they found, when they drove up the mountain that night was more like a paradise lost, or more accurately, paradise abandoned many decades earlier.
Set amidst land overgrown with weeds and poison oak, a ramshackle house had no electricity and no heat except a decrepit fireplace. Rain was pouring in through holes in the roof. It grew colder as minutes passed. They set out buckets, went to bed and woke up to find snow on the bedroom floor.
But however flawed his paradise might have been, Bob had clearly found the right partner back when they had met at Jordan Jr. High school in Palo Alto. Bob went to UC Berkeley to study engineering, and Sue to Foothill College to study biology, and after a fraternity incident interrupted Bob's education at Cal (and a subsequent year exploring Europe), he and Sue lived in a cabin in the western foothills outside San Jose, while he finished his degree at San Jose State.
Even then, Bob apparently was questioning whether a desk job was right for him. He experimented with brewing beer and offered a taste to a neighbor who turned out to be Peter Mirassou, the retired head of Mirassou winery.
Mirassou must have approved; at any rate, he suggested Bob try making wine. The story goes, Bob and Sue "liberated" grapes (this was the '70s, after all) from a nearby vineyard and crushed the fruit in makeshift open-top fermenters, which is to say, garbage cans (new ones). When they traveled on a vacation to South America, they explored a few family-run wineries. The wine bug had well and truly bit.
Returning to California, Bob began searching for vineyard land. He favored the valley floor of Napa, but even then the prices were beyond his reach. The 28 acres on Howell Mountain was $40,000. He had just got an inheritance for that amount. It was meant to be. He signed over the check.
On that first snowy morning, Sue was undaunted, if not a little enchanted by the white Christmas on the mountain. She signed onto the project, and the duo set out to fix up their paradise.
They spent the next two years resurrecting the old Zin vines, and they uncovered Carragin plantings as well. They also discovered a pre-World War II tractor hidden in the dense brush.
Along the way, they made friends, including Jim Lider, who helped them learn about their soil, the history of the vineyard, and recommended rootstock as they expanded their property with 13 acres of new vines. They learned to graft by working at a St. Helena nursery and enticed friends to help out on weekends with promises of beer.
As they waited for the vines to mature, their family began to grow as well with the arrival of Heather, Brian, and Danny. Bob put his engineering background to work on irrigation projects throughout the valley. He took a job as cellar foreman at Freemark Abbey, and found a winemaking mentor in Jerry Luper. Eventually, he went to work at Complete Winemaker in St. Helena traveling throughout Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino to design and install new bottling lines. He salvaged old equipment being replaced and brought back their mountain top.
Summit Lake Vineyard's first commercial release, a 1978 Zinfandel, won a double gold medal at the California State Fair and sold out in eight days.
Fifty years later, Sue has passed away, but the winery, still family-owned, was celebrating its milestone.
Summit Lake today
Arriving at Summit Lake in 2021, it is doubtlessly a different prospect than Sue Brakesman found five decades ago: the vines on the drive to the house were heavy with grapes, roses were blooming around the little house, which now has heat and electricity not to mention a complete roof. Not far from it is the winery that they built in the barn-raising style in 1985.
Near the roses sits the old tractor. "It still runs," Heather Brakesman Griffin said. "My dad fixed it. He can fix anything."
First out to greet visitors at Summit Lake, however, are the dogs, a pack of varied colors and sizes, but all brimming with canine enthusiasm that conveys their conviction you made the drive up the mountain just to meet them.
Just beyond the barn a horse and a goat were leaning over a fence, accepting gifts of apples from nearby trees.
Scattered over the grass, at picnic tables, guests had gathered, much as they had helped at early harvests when they had camped and feasted and worked — and a case of wine (not beer anymore!) would be their pay. Kids were dancing on the cement pad, and wine was flowing.
Just for a moment, it was possible to believe you had stepped through a portal in time, back to that often-sought, rarely found simpler time, preserved there on a mountain top.
What Sue and Bob Brakesman began to build on that Christmas Day is still a project of family and friends, although the latter has grown to a worldwide network of friends. Brian Brakesman is now winemaker, Danny lives on the site and works with his dad, and Heather is the general manager. "We divide up the responsibilities," said Heather, who rode around in a backpack while her parents "learned by doing."
Bob said he has handed the operations over to his kids, but he was cleaning out barrels getting ready for harvest.
Today, Brian and his dad are also making Cabernet Sauvignon, a Zinfandel Port-style wine, Petite Sirah and a red blend, in addition to their prize-winning Zinfandel. For their 50th anniversary, they also producing a sparkling rosé, (delicious!) which has garnered so much praise, Brian Brakesman said they may well keep producing it. The wines are named for Bob and Sue’s grandchildren Emily Kestrel, Clair Riley, Sophia Lynn, Blythe Susan, Ben, and Shane.
Like many Napa Valley wineries, Summit Lake won't have a 2020 vintage. The wildfires of that year came close, the smoke destroyed the grapes, but the little house and the winery that the Brakesmans built remained standing.
Heather said that while they have remained small, she is still amazed at how word of their wines has grown.
"During the Covid shut-down and the fires, we heard from people all over — like Japan — saying, 'Are you OK?' It was really touching," Heather said.
"We grew up with the old vibe of Napa," Heather said. "We hold it near and dear."
Looking ahead, Griffen said, "Climate change is the big kicker," and looking back, she speculated on what her mother must have felt on first seeing the place that Bob had found for them.
"My mom was shocked," Griffen said, "but she said, 'OK, we'll do it.'"
Summit Lake Vineyards is open by appointment for tastings. Visit summitlakevineyards.com for more information.
And the slightly long drive is entirely worth it.
Sasha Paulsen is features editor at the Napa Valley Register. Contact her at spaulsen@napanews.com.