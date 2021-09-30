An old world winery at the top of the world: Summit Lake celebrates 50 years

Fifty years later, Sue has passed away, but the winery, still family-owned, was celebrating its milestone.

Summit Lake today

Arriving at Summit Lake in 2021, it is doubtlessly a different prospect than Sue Brakesman found five decades ago: the vines on the drive to the house were heavy with grapes, roses were blooming around the little house, which now has heat and electricity not to mention a complete roof. Not far from it is the winery that they built in the barn-raising style in 1985.

Near the roses sits the old tractor. "It still runs," Heather Brakesman Griffin said. "My dad fixed it. He can fix anything."

First out to greet visitors at Summit Lake, however, are the dogs, a pack of varied colors and sizes, but all brimming with canine enthusiasm that conveys their conviction you made the drive up the mountain just to meet them.

Just beyond the barn a horse and a goat were leaning over a fence, accepting gifts of apples from nearby trees.

Scattered over the grass, at picnic tables, guests had gathered, much as they had helped at early harvests when they had camped and feasted and worked — and a case of wine (not beer anymore!) would be their pay. Kids were dancing on the cement pad, and wine was flowing.