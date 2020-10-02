Jon Nathaniel and the Fabulist: A father and son's new winery in St. Helena

“This is the flagship of Jon Nathaniel, what we’re really going to concentrate on here,” Nat said.

His dad added, “This is the reason we wanted to start something new. We had been doing Trilolgy (the Flora Springs flagship wine) for years. It has a pattern that we love and other people love. We make 2,500 —3,000 cases of the wine, a good lot for us.

“We wanted to do some fermentation techniques that really are better adapted to smaller batches. We wanted to barrel ferment the Cabernet, and so that now is the heart of this wine. This wine is so married to the oak that you cant tell there’s oak in it. The fruit survives the oak and the oak is just a balancing act of putting it across the palate — the flavors are just married in there really deeply.”

It’s a labor intensive wine, he added, “so we wouldn’t want to do it with something like Trilogy. We added a couple of blending varietals and made 100-150 cases of it. It’s so smooth. I always used to describe Trilogy as kind of a velvet carpet on your palate. This is silk.”

Here is my own thought: Mary Ann Graf would reassess her estimates of John Komes’ winemaking skills, if she tasted this wine.