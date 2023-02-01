Sasha Paulsen, The World in a Glass: From Apple to grapes: The evolution of Brand winery

I loathe Valentine's Day, and the way it transforms February into a month filled with endless pitches to buy hearts in all forms.

But, on the other hand, there are love stories.

Valentine stories, however, were not on my mind as I headed up Pritchard Hill on a winter morning to meet Jim Bean and Christine O’Sullivan, who had purchased Brand Winery and after four years had released the first wines made under their ownership.

What I was thinking was: Imagine you achieved a dream and bought a winery in Napa Valley in January 2019, little knowing what Mother Nature had in store for you: pandemics, wildfires and drought, one calamity after another. On the plus side, however, there had not been an earthquake.

What I was wondering was: Might you have any second thoughts about your choice?

Bean and O'Sullivan were waiting outside their winery tucked in a hillside on Long Ranch Road which winds up the rugged Pritchard Hill, in the Vaca Mountains on the eastern side of Napa Valley. They answered my question before I had a change to ask it.

"We love it here," Bean said. "We feel lucky every day."

From Apple to grapes

To some extent, their story follows a pattern of newcomers who discover this little valley and are struck by its particular enchantment. When work for Apple corporation brought the couple to Silicon Valley 25 years ago, they soon found their way to Napa Valley, first for weekend escapes, then for longer stays.

"We connected with Napa Valley more than any other place," said O'Sullivan, a software engineer. "The place, the people and the product."

Eventually they purchased their own place with 20 acres near St. Helena. Next, they "started making a barrel or two," said Bean, who held several different executive positions with Apple.

As they learned about grape-growing and wine-making, the idea of one day owning their own winery took hold. They began a search that lasted "several years" that culminated in the discovery that Brand Winery, a 110-acre estate on Pritchard Hill, might be for sale.

Brand, founded in 2009 by the Fitts family, took its name from their involvement with the world of horses. O'Sullivan and Bean visited the winery, designed by architect Juan Carlos Fernandez, where a simple, barn-like design conceals soaring interior spaces and blends naturally with the setting. They learned about the vineyards, 15 acres planted at 1,200, 1,300 and 1,400 feet elevations.

"We knew we'd found a place where somebody did a wonderful job with property," Bean said.

And the location on renowned Pritchard Hill was an added bonus.

Pritchard Hill

Tim Mondavi once said when he and his sister Marcie and their dad Robert were looking for a place to continue their family's winemaking legacy after the the sale of the Robert Mondavi Winery, he found himself looking at the view east across the valley from the winery his father had built, and he realized he was looking at Pritchard Hill. This became the place they chose for Continuum winery, which opened in 2005.

It was named for a 19th century homesteader, Charles Pritchard, who planted Zinfandel and Riesling there in 1890. The hills were, however, largely overlooked in favor of the valley floor as the fledgling wine industry grew.

Nearly a century later Donn Chappellet, looking for vineyard property in Napa Valley, was inspired by a Roman saying, "Bacchus loves the hills." The legendary California dean of winemaking André Tchelistcheff, agreed. In 1967, Donn and Molly Chappellet became the pioneers of the mountain's modern era when they founded their eponymous winery on the rocky slopes of Pritchard Hill.

Today it's home to 16 wineries that also include Ovid and Colgin Cellars. Steve Heimoff, in an article in the Wine Enthusiast, wrote that Pritchard Hill vineyards produce "some of the most profound wines in Napa Valley... The grape and wine of choice is Cabernet Sauvignon, sometimes blended with other Bordeaux varieties. These wines are spectacular."

'Learning as we go'

With their children off to university, O'Sullivan and Bean, moved into a house on the property with their two dogs and set about learning about the land, their 16 blocks planted on 13 different rootstock and clonal combinations of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot and the soils "different on the three levels from darker loamy to bright red at the highest level."

"We were not in a hurry to change anything," Bean said. "We're still learning as we go."

They stayed with Philippe Melka, who had been director of winemaking since the founding of Brand, and winemaker Matt Johnson, but they wanted to be involved in every aspect of the winery, from the farming to marketing. They also began investing in sustainability measures, including solar panels, a misting system for temperature control and decided to implement biodynamic and organic farming practices throughout the property's three vineyards.

They brought in St. Helena interior designer Erin Martin to create her distinctive and eclectic but homey designs for their hospitality areas.

They opted to keep the Brand name, but searched for a new logo and found one with a design that echoes the design of the winery and the simplicity of a famous, instantly recognizable apple.

The couple said they are often asked what they brought from their Apple background to winemaking. Bean said, "Apple is very technical and very creative. So is winemaking."

"We apply a lot of what we learned (at Apple)" O'Sullivan added. "Mostly to focus on making this the best experience for people."

A blessing and a curse

Then came 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down their in-house hospitality just as they were getting started, "was both a blessing and a curse," said O'Sullivan. "Things slowed down, but it gave us time." As people emailed "just to see how we were doing," they learned more about their customers, not just who was buying what, but how they were doing too. "It gave us time to reflect on the need to make the winery more about people and less about us," O'Sullivan said.

"You need a lot of resiliency," Bean added, "But we didn't lay anyone off. At the end of the day, you're farmers. We get up every day."

After the pandemic came the wildfires of 2020.

Finally in 2022, they were not only able to open up again to welcome guests, but they released the first wines made under their ownership.

"We walk our vineyards every day," Bean said as they poured tastes from their portfolio. "We like to allow Mother Nature to tell us what she is giving us."

Most surprisingly, they also make a white wine, made from a block of Italian varieties, Fiano, Ribolla Gialla, Arneis and Greco, planted on a 1.5-acre block in front of the winery. How good is it? Maybe the most telling answer is this: It's sold out.

Another surprise they discovered was that, while Cabernet Sauvignon is the undisputed star of Pritchard Hill, the Cabernet Franc grown on their property had a distinct allure. "Philippe was going to make Bordeaux blends but then we realized the quality of the Cab Franc," O'Sullivan said.

That grape became main component of the 2019 Proprietary Blend, which is 64% Cab Franc, blended with 36 % from individual barrels of Cabernet Sauvignon. "People love the Cab Franc," O'Sullivan said.

The 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon comes from the uppermost Cabernet Sauvignon vineyards. The flagship wines, "have done the most work to come to us," O'Sullivan said.

So, came the question, knowing now what their first four years would be like, would they do it again?

"Even when times were tough, our love story was blossoming here," Sullivan said.

And along their evolving commitment to the always challenging world of winemaking, they said they've also become dedicated to preserving the valley they've made their home.

"We think Napa Valley is a national treasure," O'Sullivan said. "We want to be part of helping to preserve and evolve Napa in a positive way."

"We want to be part of the next phase of stewards," Bean added. "Every day we walk the vineyards, and every day we ask ourselves, what else can we do?"

I sense that I just wrote a February love story.

Brand Winery is open by appointment to visitors. For more information, visit www.brandnapavalley.com.

