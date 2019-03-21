Robin Lail’s roots run deep in Napa Valley, and she has decided to use them to do her part to try to help a broader realm, planet Earth.
The fourth-generation vintner has just been appointed the sole U.S. representative for The Porto Protocol, an organization that is is taking a international leadership role to help reduce the effects of climate change.
Sitting in her mountain-side Angwin home overlooking vineyards and the peaceful valley below, Lail discussed her decision to take action.
“I’ve been circling the issue of climate change. It can be so overwhelming — what can I do? I felt like a little girl trying to get into a jump rope game.
“But,” Lail added, “I remember when the Vietnam war was stopped by ‘we the people.’”
“It was the latest IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report commissioned by the UN ). It moved the date (for irreversible change) to 2030 — and that’s tomorrow. I have children. I have grandchildren. Farmers farm for their children,” she said.
Lail, the founder of Lail Vineyards, is a descendant of one of the original wine-making pioneers in Napa Valley. Her grand-uncle, Gustave Niebaum, founded Inglenook winery in 1879, and in the 20th century her father, John Daniel, Jr., made wines really do merit the adjective “legendary.”
“I remember when I was a little girl, my dad would pull out a vineyard and let it rest for seven years. They don’t do that now. They can’t wait,” she said. “Yet, among vintners and growers, there is this huge passion. And we in Napa Valley have been leaders in the environment, starting with the Ag Preserve.” In 1968, Napa County was the first in the nation to pass the Preserve to protect agriculture from development.
Lail said as she tried to find a role in combating climate change, she took inspiration from another memory, when she was a chaperone for a group of American Field Service exchange student, visiting Howard Publishing in Rochester, Minnesota.
“Mr. Howard talked about participation. He said it was necessary ‘in order to believe in democracy — which I do with all my heart — because democracy happens from the bottom up.’”
Learning about the Porto Protocol, founded in 2018 by Adrian Bridge, director general of The Fladgate Partnership and the CEO of Taylor’s Port, Lail decided she wanted to talk to him.
“I called him,” she said.
The Porto Protocol
“Climate change is real and happening around us every day,” Bridge writes in the “Porto Principles.”
He founded the group on two core principles. The first is asking “everyone to do more that they are,” rather than concluding “that the problem is for others to solve or that we do will not matter.” The second is to create a platform where others can share their ideas, achievements and experiences.
“We need to share between us the solutions .. and new ideas to inspire others to take action,” he writes.
“Grape farmers are especially sensitive and vulnerable to an increasingly unpredictable climate... Wine is closely bound to a sense of place,” Bridge writes. “Wine is the last great branded industry ... It is also an industry that talks to the consumers. The wine industry talks and consumers listen.”
Although members of the wine industry from around the world are joining the Porto Protocal, Lail said, “Anyone can join. There is no reason not to be a member.”
“It asks us to do one thing,” she said. Toyota joined, she noted, and the auto manufacturing giant’s one action generated a massive reduction of 90 million tons of CO2, when compared to conventional vehicles.
Future steps
In her conversation with Bridge, Lail said, “We talked and talked. Then he said, “I’m appointing you.”
Lail is now one of three representatives worldwide, Pancho Campo of Spain, the CEO of Chrand, and Bridge.” What an amazing gift,” Lail said.
What will she do?
“There’s no time and no need to reinvent things,” she said. “The Porto Protocol is based on the fact that we want to do more.”
They are creating a database of peer case studies, she said, so that business leaders can learn what steps their colleagues are taking that they can also adopt.
Lail said she will be talking to vintners and growers, not just in Napa Valley but beyond — and focus on creating a team to reach out further.
“It’s such an opportunity. We have a huge voice. My hope is to be able to contribute in a big way to building that voice,” she said.
Although she was unable to attend the 2019 Porto Protocol Summit in March, she said that former Vice President Al Gore, possibly the planet’s most visible and well-known defender, was a keynote speaker, “and I heard he really gave it the passion.”
“I’m paraphrasing but he ended his speech saying, ‘When you speak to someone, ask them, ‘What have you done for the environment today?’
“However you start, just start.” Lail said. “Who was it that said, ‘Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right’?”
However daunting the task of reversing climate change, Lail said she’s taking heart, from the number of people, from students to vintners, who are pushing for action.
“What is thrilling to me, is that you are seeing it,” Lail concluded. “Oh boy, are you seeing it.”
More information about the Porto Protocol is at climatechange-porto.com/porto-protocol/.