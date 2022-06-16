Sasha Paulsen, The World in a Glass: Welcome to the Napa Table

There are those of us who remember when it was a big deal when Napa got its first escalator. That was when McCaulou's department store opened in November 1987.

And there we were last Saturday night, sitting in the shadows of the resplendent Archer Hotel Napa (more than two stories!) and surrounded by all manner of glitzy shops, fine restaurants, and humming tasting rooms.

First Street was closed off to traffic and filled with long tables, where 300 people had gathered for the first Napa Table, celebrating the 175th birthday of the town.

The event, which sold out within an hour or so of tickets going on sale. Some of Napa's most popular restaurants provided the fare that proved a fine fit for a blazing, almost-summer afternoon: gazpacho from Grace's Table, a wedge salad from Cole's Chop House, paella from Zuzu, and grilled summer vegetables from Norman Rose.

And there was wine. My own ticket started with a reception on the Sky & Vine rooftop bar at the Archer, where servers were pouring JCB sparkling wines. I believe there were also cocktails, but for myself, I can't see a reason to chose one over Boisset Collection wines.

On our table was a 2017 Heitz Cabernet Sauvignon, and when that had vanished swiftly, a magnum of Acumen red appeared. All in all, 32 wineries contributed wines, and their names are part of the story of Napa Valley: Joseph Phelps, Charles Krug, Clos du Val, Quilt & Co., Stag's Leap Wine Cellars and Chappellet among them.

For dessert, guests were dispersed to several locations to sample sweet things from Anette's Chocolates, Earth & Sky Chocolates, Monday Bakery, Sweetie Pies and Vintage Sweet Shoppe.

We were ushered into the new Chateau Buena Vista tasting room by Jean-Charles Boisset, a devotee of California history, who restored Buena Vista Winery, California's first premium winery, to glory, and then brought its wines over the hills to Napa. At Chateau Buena Vista, in addition to the Earth & Sky chocolates and cupcakes, a living chandelier was dispensing Champagne.

But before dessert were speeches, first from former Mayor Jill Techel, who presided as mistress of ceremonies and recalled the early days of her tenure when Napa was the quiet town that rolled up its sidewalks at 6 p.m.

"I wanted to be the mayor of a vibrant city," she said. Now, with BottleRock, Blue Note, and CIA at Copia, she said, Napa has become "our magic little city."

Mayor Scott Sedgley presented the key to the city to Craig Smith, director of the Downtown Napa Association, which orchestrated the event. Good things, Sedgley predicted, "are going to continue in this town."

This includes the Napa Table, which will return next year, Smith said. The Napa Table, which included an auction, raised $400,000 "so far" for the Napa Food Bank, he added.

Sheli Smith, from the Napa County Historical Society, called the event "a celebration of who we are."

But as the sun set, it seemed that ghosts were emerging from the shadows, of the long-gone places of downtown Napa that I knew as a kid: Shallow's Shoe Store, Barwick Dutton's Stationers, 88 Cent Bonanza, Partrick's Ice Cream, Roberta's Dress Shop.

And I tried to imagine what spirits might be lingering from 175 years ago. I asked the Napa historian and author Rebecca Yerger (who writes Memory Lane for the Register), "What would have been here then?"

"Well," she said, "in 1847, Nathan Coombs and John Grigsby were given 90 acres in exchange for doing carpentry work for the land grant owner, Nicolas Higuera. That 90 acres was a bean field, on prime riverfront property. But the men had their own property and didn't have much need for it. They thought, 'Let's build a town."

Grigsby sold his share to Coombs, and in May 1847, Coombs hired a surveyor, one James B. Hudspeth, to subdivide the 90 acres into blocks and lay out streets.

"There was one north-south street, Main Street, that ended at what is now Pearl Street, with First, Second, and Third, Fourth and Fifth streets," Yerger said.

"They made parcels for business and homes. When it was done, it was a bunch of strings running through the bean field. Nothing really happened until the following spring. After the rain, the strings were wearing out when the first parcel was sold at the southeast corner of Third Street and Main."

I asked Rebecca what she thought Coombs and others would think of the town they founded.

"I am sure they'd be rather stunned by how different things are," Rebecca said, in a masterly understatement. "Remember there weren't even cars then."

"And they'd think the wine was better," she added. "The only wine available back then was that what was produced from mission grapes. I can't remember who said this, but he described that wine as 'sour and unpalatable stuff but it did its job.'

"I think Mr. Coombs would be pleased to see what a wonderful community has grown here, and he would have been happy to join a table," Yerger concluded. "He did like good food, good company and good conversations."

