The World in a Glass: Arador: An old-vine Zin introduces a new Napa Valley brand from Roberto Alfaro

It is often said that great wines are made in the vineyards, and this might be true of great winemakers too.
When Roberto Alfaro was 17 and working at his first job in the Napa Valley vineyards, he became fascinated with what happened next to these grapes they were tending, all the steps from the soil to the cellar that led to a bottle of wine.
His curiosity led him to a job inside the winery and finally, this year, to the creation of his own brand Arador, Spanish for "the plowman," and the release of his first wine, a 2019 Zinfandel made from grapes from old vines.
The roots of his winemaking go back even further, to his youth in Mexico where he grew up helping his father on their farm, a "small piece of land" outside of the town of Atacheo de Regalado in Michoacán. They grew tomatoes, beans, corn and other crops and by the time Alfaro was 12, he was plowing with different kinds of horse-drawn plows.
"As a 12-year-old, doing that kind of work is definitely not what you want to be doing," Alafaro said. "But then eventually it was fun and rewarding because I was helping my father." On his website, Alfaro notes, "The smell of damp Michoacán earth is one I’ll never forget."
At 17 Alfaro came to Napa Valley, where he found his first job working for vineyard manager David Abreu.
"My father taught me the value of hard work," Aflaro says. "Napa Valley taught me about winegrowing."
After three harvests at Hess Collection Winery (now Hess Persson Estates), he went to work in the cellar. This led to a job as cellar lead at Caldwell Vineyard, a custom crush facility where he found himself working with a variety of high-end small production wines — and loving it.
At Caldwell in 2006, he met Sam Kaplan, winemaker for Arkenstone winery, founded by Susan and Ron Krausz. In 2006 and 2007 as they were developing their Howell Mountain winery, they made their wines at Caldwell. Alfaro found an easy rapport with Kaplan, "He trusted me with his wines and I loved talking with him and learning from him."
As Caldwell prepared for its first harvest in 2008, Kaplan offered Alfaro a job. "He asked me, what do you want your title to be?" Alfaro recalled. "I replied, I just want to learn."
Alfaro has worked at Arkenstone since then as cellar master and then assistant winemaker. "Working side by side with Sam as my mentor has been the learning experience of a lifetime," Alfaro said. It also gave him the opportunity to work with first-rate fruit, both from the estate and outside sources. With the support of the Krauszes and Kaplan, Alfaro experimented with winemaking on his own, producing a few bottles of Pinot Noir.
Then in 2019, he discovered an opportunity to purchase grapes from St. Peter’s Church Vineyard in Alexander Valley. "The vineyard sits at 500 feet elevation and is farmed by the Ulises Valdez family," he said. The promise of the low-yielding, 80-100-year-old, head-trained vines" became the impetus to launch his brand.
As he searched for a name, he said, he thought back to his days behind a plow and the lessons he'd learned from his father, and chose the name Arador, or plowman.
He found support for his project from the Krauszes and Kaplan, as well as others who pitched in to design a label, take photographs and create a website. "It is my own personal project, yet it owes much to the people and experiences that have helped me along the way," he said.
His wife, Carmen, and two sons, Omar and Andres, were his strongest helpers. "It's for them that I started Arador," he said.
He aged his single-vineyard Zin for 22 months in 500-liter French oak puncheon as well as 225-liter French oak barrel.
Before he released Arador's first offering in March, he said the Krauszes encouraged him to open a bottle at a tasting in the winery. "I was really encouraged," he said. "People liked it." The wine's attributes? "Bright aromatics and high tones of plum, cherry, dried pepper and spice. The palate was complex with intense fruit and vibrant acid, full and delicious," he said.
His 2019 Arador Zinfandel sold out in two days. "I was not expecting it to sell out so quickly," he said.
What's ahead for Arador?
"Our 2021 vintage is Syrah," he said. "It will get bottled in spring 2023 and my plan is to release this new vintage in spring/summer 2023. We are also getting fruit this year from a couple new vineyards in Coombsville and Calistoga. We also have more Syrah, Zin and a rose for 2022 vintage."
"Arador is an opportunity to explore other vineyards, other varietals, other wines," Alfaro said. "Arador is both a tribute to my past and a stake in my future. It is the fulfillment of a long-held dream, and the beginning of an exciting new chapter. To make wines with my own two hands, much as my father farmed his land."
At last check, it was possible to taste the 2019 Arador Zinfandel at Angèle restaurant in Napa. But by the time this story is finished, it might have sold out there, too.
