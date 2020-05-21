The World in a Glass: Boisset and the art of blending

The “Dare to Blend” kit had already arrived in a hefty package: four bottles of Raymond wine, four place mats, four graduated cylinders and four pipettes and an instruction booklet. You provide the wine glasses, including a spitting cup. “Spitting is important,” Boisset said. “So you can remember what you blended.”

The wines: two bottles of 2018 Raymond Cabernet Sauvignon, one aged in neutral, used French oak and one in new French oak. “I found that people were fascinated with oak,” Boisset said. “This way you can see, what does it do to wine?”

Also in the box was a bottle of 2018 Raymond Merlot and the 2018 Raymond Cabernet Franc.

People who initially recoil from Merlot, he noted, are generally won over when they taste the soft, elegant wine, and also when he mentions that one of the most famous wines from Bordeaux is almost all Merlot. “Merlot has a wonderful way of knitting things together,” he said.

Cabernet franc? “The father of Cabernet Sauvignon is “his favorite variety,” Putnam said.

Having met the individual wines, it was time to begin experimenting, pouring the different wines into the cylinder, marked off in increments of 10 percent, until the blend reached 100 percent.