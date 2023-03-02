The focus of Napa Valley Vintners' Premiere trade auction is generally the one-of-a kind red wine lots, mostly Cabernet Sauvignon, but the 2023 event on Feb. 25, which netted $3.4 million, had good news for white wine as well.

And, in particular, for Lee Hudson, whose Hudson Vineyards Napa Valley Chardonnay, Trillium, fetched the highest total dollar and price per bottle for a white wine. Indeed, the winning bidder paid $432 per bottle ($25,920 total for a 60-bottle lot), which exceeded the average price per bottle for red wines. According to the Vintners, the price per bottle for red wines was $295; the average for all of the 154 lots, which included the white wines, was $284.

"Look what we just did with Napa Chardonnay," Hudson said jubilantly. "Napa Chardonnay having major bidders, both domestic and overseas, shows how our appellation has, over many years, developed a reputation for outstanding white wine, as well as red.

"It's been a long time coming," he added. Forty-two years, in fact. It was 1981 when Hudson, a Houston native, bought a 2,000-acre ranch in the Carneros region of Napa Valley, four miles north of the San Pablo tidal estuary, and founded Hudson Ranch.

Hudson had earned a bachelor's degree in horticulture at the University of Arizona and subsequently worked with Jacques Seysses of Domaine Dujac in Morey-Saint-Denis, Burgundy, learning about great wines made from great sites.

Returning to the U.S., he enrolled in graduate studies in viticulture and enology at UC Davis; many of his classmates would become clients buying his grapes.

Hudson searched for property "from Santa Barbara to Mendocino" before deciding on Napa Valley. Eventually he planted 178 acres to 20 varieties of grapes.

Chardonnay held a particular fascination for him. "It's one of the great wines of the world," he said. His own goal was to make wines of finesse and longevity, expressing this place, Carneros. "We're not Burgundy," he said.

"In the '80s and '90s, I'd question winemakers. I'd go into vineyards and propagate vines," he recalled. He was particularly interested in heritage selections at historic vineyards such as Mirassou and Wente, ones that "had been in California for 100 years or more."

Today 40% of Hudson's vineyards are planted to Chardonnay. He also grows Merlot (30 acres); Syrah (27); Cabernet Franc (12); Cabernet Sauvignon (9); Grenache (35); Sauvignon Blanc (26); Friulano (4); Ribolla Gialla (25); and Arneis (1), but, he notes, "I've spent my career on Chardonnay."

"For the first 24 years, we just sold grapes to others," he said. Today he still provides grapes for 27 wineries, many of whom feature on their labels the fact that Hudson grapes are in the bottle.

In 2004 Hudson began producing his own wines, embarking on a long process of experimentation. "Grape growing and winemaking are crafts," he said, "and you have to have 10,000 hours of doing something to master it."

"I've spent my career working on a refinement of Chardonnay that is an expression of place. Place is everything."

"It's a team effort," Hudson stressed. His success with Chardonnay he attributes to "heritage selections of grapes and our handling of them. We've done a lot of work on Chardonnay."

It was on display in this year's Premiere lot: 2021 Chardonnay blended from three Hudson Vineyards blocks, Little Bit, Ladybug and Seashell, all grown on Old Shot Wente clones "that produce tiny clusters of small to medium grapes of strength and complexity," Hudson said. "We mix it all up but in the final analysis, it's all about refinement. It's got a lot of flavor and great natural acidity."

"It's great to be recognized," he added. "Fetching a price usually associated with Napa red wines is so rewarding for me personally. And it wasn't just one or two bidders pushing up the price; it took a lot of bidders to get to that number. I saw a lot of people were fascinated with the wine" during the hospitality events leading up to the auction. "It's good to see the region recognized for Chardonnay excellence. The wine is the culmination of 20 years of work. I think we are blessed and fortunate."

'An agrarian dream'

As the Hudson team worked on the wines with the help of his wife, Cristina, the ranch has evolved into "an agrarian dream" with three acres of gardens, which include Tuscan olives and produce that is sold at Hudson Greens & Goods, a farmstand shop at Napa's Oxbow Public Market. They also raise heritage breed pigs, lamb and chickens. "We grow small grapes and very large pumpkins," Hudson said. The grounds near the tasting room are landscaped with an extraordinary garden of thriving succulents, which Hudson calls "architectural elements."

The rest of the ranch, he added, "we prefer to leave to the wild."

What's next for Hudson? "The nice thing is there are always things I'm wanting to try," he said. "That's the fascination of it all."

Visiting Hudson Ranch and Vineyards

Several options are available by appointment to visit Hudson Ranch, tour the grounds and taste the wines (and see the amazing succulents).

The Collector Experience ($100, about 75 minutes long) includes a tour of the ranch and a seated tasting of five estate wines, along with a sample of Hudson olive oil, all served up with views of the succulent garden.

The Connoisseur Experience, $150 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, includes a tour and tastings of six wines with seasonal creations from the winery kitchen.

Chardonnay flights, available from April through October, include the current release Chardonnays, tasted side by side to explore the different sites, plus "a gem" from the library.

Red wine flights, available November through March, include estate red wines from several vintages, including Old Master, Laughing Lands, Syrah and Phoenix.

Guests can also add a hike on a 3-mile trail around the ranch or to reserve a table and bring a picnic, for which the winery provides glassware and water. These are only available as an add-on before or after a tasting, for an additional $20 per person; the experience is complimentary for up to four guests for club members.

Reservations must be made directly through the winery. Email Reservations@HudsonRanch.com or call 707-255-1345 to review availability.

