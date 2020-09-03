The World in a Glass: Message on a bottle

Traditionally, Labor Day kicks off the election season (not that this current one has not been running for a while), and Rutherford Wine Company is releasing a new wine, VOTE, with an impressive label designed to get out the vote, wine country style.
A noble American eagle gazes out intently from the bottle of wine Nick Berube, marketing director at Rutherford Wine Company, described as a “purpose-driven red wine wine with a strong call to action for consumers to make their voices heard in the upcoming 2020 election.”
The blend of predominantly Merlot, Petite Sirah, Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc is scheduled to be released on Sept. 8 although Berube said it might not be available in stores until Sept. 14. It will also be sold at Rutherford Ranch Winery and on wine.com.
Berube recommended it for election-night viewing parties, but it also seems like the an ideal wine for debates, letter-writing parties, and political discussions with relatives.
“It can also act as a great keepsake wine to commemorate the highly anticipated election,” Berube said.
Visit rutherfordwine.com for more information.
Silverado’s tribute to Napa history
New from Silverado Vineyards is another unusual bottle: The swan-necked magnum of the 2019 Rosato of Sangiovese.
This wine inaugurates a new line of wines from Silverado’s Borreo Ranch and vineyard.
In 1888, Felix Borreo, a grocer from Italy, built a stone and redwood winery on his property near Soda Springs in east Napa where he had planted vineyards, and fruit and olive orchards.
In 1992, the Disney family, who had founded Silverado Vineyards, purchased the site. The winery, one of Napa Valley’s last remaining ghost wineries, was destroyed in the 2017 wildfires. But the vineyard, now known as Soda Creek Ranch, has continued to thrive with pomegranates, figs, citrus and olives as well as grapes.
The illustrations for bottles of the new Borreo wines were designed by artist Annabelle Rey Miller, a great-grand-daughter of Walt Disney, whose daughter, the late Diane Disney Miller and her husband, the late Ron Miller, founded Silverado Vineyards.
The magnum of Borreo Rosato of Sangiovese ($65) is available at the winery and online. It will be followed by a 2019 Kerner ($30), a 2018 Sangiovese ($35) a 2018 Zinfandel ($45) as well as olive oil.
For further information, visit silveradovineyards.com or call 707-257-1538.
Wines for social distancing
Increasingly, I’ve found myself joining one or two friends in someone’s backyard for an hour of so of socially-distanced conversation that is infinitely more interesting than the prevalent conversations with one’s self or with a collection of boxes on Zoom.
The style is to serve up small plates of individual appetizers. So right in line with this are the single-serve wines that are popping up here and there.
Belden Barns in Sonoma packages their truly wonderful rosé in a flat of 24 cans for $144. (beldenbarns.com). Another interesting small offering is Bonterra’s a four-pack of a young red from their organic vineyards (four 250 ml cans, $16.99).
Chandon has a AluMini Rosé that comes in twist-off, single- serve bottles with festive, recyclable packaging. The Chandon AluMini Rosé bottles are available on Chandon.com, as well as in retailers for a suggested price of $198 for a case of 24. AluMini single bottles ($6.99) are also available in some shops.
Creative ideas for challenging times, but they do provide a note of hope. Is it possible that everything looks just a little bit better accompanied by a glass (or can) of wine? Even elections?
