The World in a Glass: Message on a bottle

This wine inaugurates a new line of wines from Silverado’s Borreo Ranch and vineyard.

In 1888, Felix Borreo, a grocer from Italy, built a stone and redwood winery on his property near Soda Springs in east Napa where he had planted vineyards, and fruit and olive orchards.

In 1992, the Disney family, who had founded Silverado Vineyards, purchased the site. The winery, one of Napa Valley’s last remaining ghost wineries, was destroyed in the 2017 wildfires. But the vineyard, now known as Soda Creek Ranch, has continued to thrive with pomegranates, figs, citrus and olives as well as grapes.

The illustrations for bottles of the new Borreo wines were designed by artist Annabelle Rey Miller, a great-grand-daughter of Walt Disney, whose daughter, the late Diane Disney Miller and her husband, the late Ron Miller, founded Silverado Vineyards.

The magnum of Borreo Rosato of Sangiovese ($65) is available at the winery and online. It will be followed by a 2019 Kerner ($30), a 2018 Sangiovese ($35) a 2018 Zinfandel ($45) as well as olive oil.

For further information, visit silveradovineyards.com or call 707-257-1538.

