The World in a Glass: New wines for 2021: Dennis Cakebread's new Washington wines, and a Silverado release to drink "Solo"

Here’s wine to start the new year: A 2016 bottle of Silverado Vineyard’s SOLO arrived with a mask and a message: “You don’t have to wear a mask when drinking SOLO.”

In 1968 Silverado planted Cabernet Sauvignon in the Stags Leap District, and over the next two decades created a new clone, designated by UC Davis as the Disney-Silverado Heritage clone. It is one of three cabernet sauvignons to achieve heritage status and the only one from the Stags Leap District.

Each year, Silverado honors its unique clone by creating SOLO. This year’s release, harvested Oct. 2-6, 2016, is 100% cab, deep, and rich with Stags Leap’s wonderful velvet. And fine to drink solo.

Meet Mullen Road Cellars

Another interesting release comes from Dennis Cakebread, who introduced his Mullan Road Cellars wines via Zoom from Washington’s new approved Royal Slope AVA in eastern Washington.