The World in a Glass; News from the Napa Valley wine community

Liquid Assets — Turning Wine into Art

Turn wines in your cellar into a tax donation or add some special wines to your collection, all while supporting the Napa Valley Museum’s “Liquid Assets” campaign.

The auction has already generated $19,500 in sales. They are currently auctioning the contents of a donor’s wine cellar through winebid.com.

The Liquid Assets campaign is ongoing.

Through “Liquid Assets” you can donate bottles with “Reserve Values” (what they’ve previously sold for on an auction’s site) of at least $20 per bottle. The average per-bottle “hammer” (final sales price) is $100-$120. You can donate a few bottles or an entire cellar and received a donation receipt from the Museum. (Donations are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.)

Proceeds will benefit Napa Valley Museum, a 501c3 nonprofit presenting exhibitions and educational programs about art, history and the environment, and preserving 15,000 items in their permanent collection covering the history, geology, and cultural legacy of the Napa region.

Contact executive director Laura Rafaty laura@napavalleymuseum.org for more information.

Trinchero gives $100,000 to the Queen