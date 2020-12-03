The World in a Glass; News from the Napa Valley wine community

Liquid Assets — Turning Wine into Art
Turn wines in your cellar into a tax donation or add some special wines to your collection, all while supporting the Napa Valley Museum’s “Liquid Assets” campaign.
The auction has already generated $19,500 in sales. They are currently auctioning the contents of a donor’s wine cellar through winebid.com.
The Liquid Assets campaign is ongoing.
Through “Liquid Assets” you can donate bottles with “Reserve Values” (what they’ve previously sold for on an auction’s site) of at least $20 per bottle. The average per-bottle “hammer” (final sales price) is $100-$120. You can donate a few bottles or an entire cellar and received a donation receipt from the Museum. (Donations are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.)
Proceeds will benefit Napa Valley Museum, a 501c3 nonprofit presenting exhibitions and educational programs about art, history and the environment, and preserving 15,000 items in their permanent collection covering the history, geology, and cultural legacy of the Napa region.
Contact executive director Laura Rafaty laura@napavalleymuseum.org for more information.
Trinchero gives $100,000 to the Queen
Trinchero Family Estates has given a $100,000 grant to Queen of the Valley Medical Center to help fund the expansion of the Queen’s Obstetric and Neonatal Intensive Care (OB/NICU) Pavilion.
Each year, more than 700 infants are delivered at the Queen. In 2020, deliveries increased by 10 percent after the obstetric units at Sonoma Valley and St. Helena hospitals closed. Nineteen percent of all babies delivered at the Queen required life-saving intervention, an increase over the previous two years.
The OB/NICU project will expand beds from six to 10 to serve the high-risk babies delivered at the Queen or arrive from other local hospitals.
For more information or to make a contribution, contact Queen of the Valley Foundation at 707-257-4044 or visit the Foundation’s website at queensfoundation.org.
A Potato Chip Extravaganza
Silver Trident Winery’s new tasting experience, The Potato Chip Extravaganza, features five kinds of potato chips paired with five wines.
Winery founder Bob Binder explained the inspiration behind the tasting. “I was on the airplane drinking the standard screw-top mini-bottle of wine and crunching away on some potato chips and I found myself smiling. We could all use a bit more of that nowadays.”
The tasting consists of:
— Apollo’s Folly Sonoma Coast Rosé of Pinot Noir paired with Zapp’s Spicy Cajun Crawtators New Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips:
— Symphony No. 9 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc with Route 11 Sour Cream & Chives Kettle Cooked Potato Chips.
— Benevolent Dictator Russian River Pinot Noir with Zapp’s Cajun Dill “Gator-Tators” New Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips.
— Playing With Fire Napa Valley Red Blend with Zapp’s Voodoo (New Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips)
— Twenty Seven Fathoms Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon paired with Kettle Style salted potato chips enveloped in dark chocolate ‘bark’ from Kollar Chocolates in Yountville.
The tasting is $40 per guest and reservations are required.
The Potato Chip Extravaganza can be delivered nationwide, with video from winemaker Kari Auringer and the hospitality team. It includes chips and wine for four for $325 or $295 for wine club members.
Guests can also purchase a 5-ounce bag of the Kollar chocolate potato chip bark for $15/bag.
Silver Trident Winery, at 6495 Washington St., Yountville, is open seven days a week. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In compliance with coronavirus protocols, all tastings are now conducted outside and all tastings are by reservation only.
Marham’s outdoor tastings
Another potato chip tasting is available at Markham Vineyards, which has created new outdoor wine tastings in covered outdoor patio lounges with fire pits and heat lamps.
Tastings include:
— Sips & Chips: A twist on the standard cheese and wine pairing, Sips & Chips pairs custom-crafted flavored potato chips prepared by local chef David Nuno with four wines ($45 per person).
— A Taste of Place: The new Marked Parcel Series tasting offers a trip through Napa Valley with four estate wines ($55 per person).
— Markham Classic Flight: Create your own tasting flight of four wines ($35 per person).
— Virtual Wine Tasting: A guide will select options like the District Series Appellation Tasting including three wines ($113 plus shipping) or a combination of wines you choose. Book a date and schedule wine delivery for a virtual holiday party or family get-together.
The Napa Valley tasting room is open for outdoor tastings by reservation and contact-free curbside pick-up Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. For information on safety measures, to schedule a tasting or delivery, call 707-963-5292 or visit www.markhamvineyards.com.
Salt & Acid at Shadowbox
And one more potato chip option: (There must be something to Bob Binder’s notion about chips and fun) Shadowbox Cellars is offering Salt & Acid, a tasting of gourmet potato chips paired with its wines at its downtown Napa parklet. At least five of Shadowbox wines are served with three flavors of Wine Chips: Hawaiian Red Sea Salt, Smoked Gouda and Dry-Aged Rib Eye, all sealed in personal-sized portions.
Depending on party size, up to three groups of no more than eight people can sit in the parklet for the Shadowbox Experience tasting ($35 with an optional $15 potato chip pairing).
Reservations are recommended by calling or texting 707-738-0386 or emailing info@shadowboxcellars.com
