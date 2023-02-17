"There is a reason Paula Kornell makes sparkling wines," one wine industry insider reflected. "And it's not just because of her father's legacy. It's because, well, she bubbles."

We were discussing the Napa Valley Vintners' upcoming trade auction, Premiere, for which Kornell's sparkling wines will be the rare lot that is not Cabernet Sauvignon.

This comment seems particularly apt when meeting with the ebullient fourth-generation winemaker at Angèle on a chill winter day. There was a sparkling quality to lunch that would have been there even if we had not been drinking a bottle of her wine.

We drank the elegant sparkler with tiny briny oysters, with a winter salad of radicchio, lettuce and grapefruit, with hearty bowls of French onion soup.

"It was always funny to hear people talking about sparkling wines as something for a special occasion," Kornell said. At her home, she recalled, sparkling wine was a part of everyday life. Her father, Hanns Kornell, was one of the pioneers of making sparkling wines in the “méthode champenoise” in California.

Hanns Kornell's own story began in Lubinitz, Germany, where he was born in 1911 into the third generation of a winemaking family. He worked his first harvest at the age of 4 and later studied at Geisenheim Enological Institute, later working in vineyards in France and Italy.

In 1938, because of his family's opposition to Hitler and the Nazis, Hanns was sent to the Dachau concentration camp, where he was held for eight months. Released on the condition that he leave Germany within 48 hours, he fled to England. Later, he sailed for the U.S. and despite an encounter with Nazi torpedos, made it to New York.

He made his way across country and began working at wineries in Missouri and Kentucky as well as California. By 1952 he was able to lease a winery in Sonoma, and in 1958. he married Marilouise Rossini, an opera singer whose Swiss-Italian family had a summer home on Crystal Springs Road in Napa Valley.

The newlyweds lived in the Napa home and subsequently purchased the historic Larkmead winery on the valley floor near St. Helena. The winery, built in 1884, had once been owned by Lillie Hitchcock Coit, who gave San Francisco its landmark tower on Telegraph Hill. There Hanns Kornell established Kornell Champagne Cellars and began making sparkling wines, which, as was customary then, were called Champagne.

Marilouise became a star off-stage as well as a champion of Napa Valley's heritage and its present-day community, supporting groups like Napa Arts Council, Napa Valley College, Clinic OLE (now OLE Health) and the Napa Valley Museum. Of special interest was supporting children with cerebral palsy.

Paula Kornell, born in 1959, grew up at the Crystal Springs home, in a time she calls "a golden age." Like many youngsters, she picked the prevalent prunes and walnuts and sold them; she also sold peacock feathers at the tasting room.

"We did everything," she said, "leading tours, riddling bottles, putting on labels."

She went on to work at Stanford Court in San Francisco as a "not very good cocktail waitress" and later at Sherry-Lehmann, the New York-based wine and spirits retailer. In 1982 she returned to Napa Valley to work with her father.

Hanns Kornell helped spark interest in high-quality sparkling wines, and eventually produced eight different wines. Despite competition from well-funded international sparkling wine houses that expanded into California in the 1970s, the Kornell winery continued until 1992, when it was forced into bankruptcy and a subsequent sale. Hanns Kornell died in 1994, but his legacy, and the goodwill he had garnered as a member of the Napa Valley wine community, endured.

Paula subsequently worked at wineries including Robert Mondavi, Joseph Phelps, Carmenet (in Sonoma), and Oakville Ranch. Following her father's footsteps, she became an integral part of the wine community. In 1992 she was chairwoman of the Napa Valley Wine Auction when the event for the first time raised more than $1 million, an astonishing sum.

She was also a founding member of the Elaine Mackie Charitable Trust, formed in honor of the executive director of Napa Valley Vintners who died of breast cancer in 1995 at the age of 39. Part of the trust's fundraising efforts included climbing mountains, including Kilimanjaro, as well as well as trekking in Turkey, Peru, Mongolia and India.

In 2009 she became president of Napa Valley Vintners, a position her father had held in 1964. It was the first time in the valley that a father and a daughter had served in the job.

By 2014, Paula decided to put her experience to work and formed a wine consulting company, but she also had another project in mind.

"I had been thinking about making a sparkling wine for a long time, to honor my father and my family," she said, "but first I had to figure out how to pay for it."

She also wanted to produce a wine at an affordable price to keep it in the realm of something to be enjoyed on any occasion any day.

An opportunity arose to source grapes from Mitsuko's Vineyard in Carneros, which vintner Jan Shrem had bought as a gift for his wife, Mitsuko. This led to her first wine, the 2017 the Napa Valley Blanc de Noirs, 70% Pinot Noir and 30% Chardonnay, all from Mitsuko's Vineyard and released in 2019.

She worked with winemaker Robi Akhurst, producing it at Rack and Riddle in Sonoma County. "When I walked into Rack and Riddle, it was very emotional," she said. "They were doing all the things I had done at my father's winery."

For her California Brut, she found a Central Valley source from a vineyard she had once visited with her father, a cool riverside location, farmed sustainably. This wine, 80% Chardonnay and 20% Pinot Noir, sells for $22. (The Napa Valley Blanc de Noirs is $50, still quite a bargain.)

For the 2019 Premiere trade auction, Kornell created a wine she titled "Something Old, Something New," using dosage — a small amount of wine (usually mixed with sugar) added back to the bottle once the yeast sediment that collects in the neck of the bottle is disgorged — dating back to father's cellars in the 1970s.

For the 2023 Premiere, she is honoring her mother, known affectionately as "The Queen," who died in 2016 at the age of 92. This is a Blanc de Blancs, also sourced from Mitsuko's Vineyard. She made one barrel for Premiere. The Blanc de Blancs will be released to the public in 2024.

The Crystal Springs home burned in the 2020 wildfires, but by then Kornell was living with dogs, chickens and peacocks in her own Napa Valley house, which she has christened "Chateau Drool."

She continues the legacy of her parents both in community work — serving on the board of Napa Humane and Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center — and in hospitality, serving her wines with everything from fried chicken to caviar.

"I never thought about how much these wines are (a) homage to my father," she said. "But I have thought a lot about the good will there was for him.

"He welcomed everyone to the winery with open arms," she said. "Even if he was closing for the day, if someone arrived to visit, he had time for them. He loved to talk to them. He put his heart and soul into his work. And the heart and soul are still there."

Along with the bubbles.

