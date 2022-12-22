The World in a Glass: Sparkling choices

The Boisset Collection has released Domaine de Lalisse Champère, a sparkling wine featured in Netflix’s hit comedy-drama series, "Emily in Paris."

They created Champère in partnership with Shop the Scenes, a new program wherein viewers can purchase items they see on favorite shows.

"Emily in Paris," which I have to admit I have not watched, is the tale of a young marketing exec who lands a job in Paris and brings American capitalistic zeal to the City of Light.

One story line, I was told, involves her scheme to put less-than-stellar wine to use. According to Vinepair.com, Champère Champagne comprises surplus bottles from an Épernay Champagne house, Le Domaine de Lalissel. It is "an inexpensive and decidedly bad-tasting wine" named for a man who refers to himself as champère, father of Champagne. They are unsure what to do with the wine, and Emily's solution is to market it for spraying, not drinking. While it is hard to imagine a négociant from Champagne waxing enthusiastic over the idea, it always does seem too bad to throw good Champagne over peoples' heads at the Super Bowl.

According to the Boisset Collection, "while Champère was meant to be sprayed in the television series, our creation is meant to be enjoyed to the fullest."

Domaine de Lalisse Champère is available to purchase by the bottle ($25); as a two-bottle gift box ($50); and as a Watch Party Kit ($50), which includes one bottle of wine, two Go Vino wine flutes, and a Champère-branded stopper.

A note from the Shop the Scenes people says you can purchase the bottles online at shopthescenes.com.

Should this not be your wine of choice to ring in the new year, there are other options from the Boisset Collection. I learned about Champère while sipping away at their Chateau Buena Visita, the only Napa tasting room that is decorated à la the Sun King with pink ostrich feathers, crystal chandeliers and leopard skin carpets. Especially fine are the blue velvet banquettes upstairs where you can sink into comfort while tasting flights of Champagne and Boisset sparkling wines from Napa and Sonoma, as well as Cabernet Sauvignon.

The wines are paired with the remarkable Earth and Sky Chocolates from Robbie Schmidt. Having absorbed somewhere the wine rule that a dish must be less sweet than the wine, I have no idea how she manages to create these tiny works of art, so lovely you hate to eat them (OK, not really) that so deliciously complement the wines. Maybe wine rules are made to be broken.

Chateau Buena Vista has a gleaming case of the Earth and Sky chocolates but they are also available in 1458 Lincoln St., in Calistoga.

The Napa tasting room at 1142 First St., is open through the holidays, and on New Year's Eve will extend the wine club discount to all visitors.

More sparklers

If you need more ideas for sparklers for the holidays, Matt Stamp, founder of Napa's new Compline Wine Shop shared these recommendations:

— Best bottle under $50: “My go-to bottles of Champagne under $50 are Guy de Forez 'Tradition' Brut ($44 at Compline) and Lebeau-Batiste 'Tradition' Brut ($45 at Compline)," Stamp said.

"Both are Grower Champagne bottles that overdeliver. Guy de Forez is Pinot Noir grown in the Côte des Bars, and it feels winter-weight and toasty. The Lebeau-Batiste gives you everything you want in classic Brut Champagne — elegance, a little dosage, great acidity and leesy aromatics.”

— Sky’s the Limit Bottle: "Salon! We have the 2012 in stock, but it will disappear quickly. A rare and exceptional Champagne, this is as close to perfection as it gets."

Compline Wine Shop is in the First Street Napa, 1300 First St, Suite #319. Info, complinewine.com.

Local stars

Frank Family Vineyards makes their sparkling wines in the historic Larkmead building, the former Hanns Kornell Champagne Cellars. They've carried on this sparkling wine tradition, making four sparkling wines all in the traditional French methode champenoise: Blanc de Blanc, Brut Rosé, Rouge and Lady Edyth, predominantly Chardonnay and named in honor of Rich Frank's mother.

The bubbles from Frank Family come to mind because we recently opened two bottles at a small gathering and one guest appropriated the Blanc de Blanc for himself, happily.

Chandon, Domaine Carneros, Schramsberg and Mumm Napa Valley are all woven into Napa's story now, and you can never go wrong with them, but one sparkler is especially rooted in past, present and future: Paula Kornell's sparkling wines. She first released in 2017 in homage to her father, Hanns Kornell, who was among the first to employ méthode Champenoise in California.

Showing the wonderful versatility of sparkling wines, last fall when she released her 2019 Napa Valley Blanc de Noirs, Kornell showed them with Polanco Caviar of Uruguay, and with fried chicken from chef Dave Cruz’s Napa-based butchery, eatery and creamery Milestone Provisions, located in Napa's Oxbow Public Market.

“I come from a long line of food and wine aficionados in my family who loved to entertain,” Kornell said. “I continue that tradition with my own sparkling wines and a keen interest in pairings of all kinds. Having the chance to enjoy my wines with a high-end pairing like caviar but also be able to show its excellence with fried chicken is a dream.” More information is a www.paulakornell.com.

What do my family and I have waiting for this New Year's Eve? It's a bottle of 2014 Gala Grand Cru Champagne, imported from Epernay by Boisset America. Titled "Past, Present, Future," in its shining gold bottle, it does seem like a beam of hope for 2023.