The World in a Glass: Tasting history at Charles Krug

"I like to look for reasons to open old bottles," Peter Mondavi Jr. said as he carefully decanted a bottle of 1979 Charles Krug wine.
Mondavi was pouring tastes of the second Krugs' Limited Production Library Release, three bottles of wine from three decades at Krug.
The winery released the first in this series in 2018 as they celebrated the 75th anniversary owning the historic Napa Valley winery, established in 1861.
Cesare and Rosa Mondavi bought Krug, the oldest winery in Napa Valley, in 1943; their first vintage was from 1944.
The "Vintage Selection," distinguished by a red ribbon striped across the label, represented the best of the best of their Cabernet Sauvignon. It became their flagship wine, but not every year produced one.
Peter Mondavi, Sr., who became the owner of Krug after the death of Rosa, created a collection of these wines, "in somewhat of a sporadic fashion," said Peter, Jr. These bottles, nearly 10,000 of them, fill a wall in the renovated winery.
Today, Peter Jr. and his brother, Marc, run the winery, and increasingly their own children are becoming involved in the business, which remains family-owned. This was a point of pride for Peter Sr., who remained active in the winery until his death at 101. Although not, perhaps, as well known as his older brother, Robert, Peter Sr. was a meticulous scientist and innovator who made the wines that Robert marketed before the now famous family quarrel that sent Robert down the road to found his own Robert Mondavi Winery in 1966.
The 2019 collection includes the Vintage Selections from 1979, 1989 and 2009. At the tasting, Mondavi also poured the latest Vintage Selection, the 2016, for comparison.
What did we find?
To taste the 1979, was pure fascination and pleasure, like meeting a wise, elderly, aristocratic, silky, elegant and balanced, redolent of dried rose petals and a touch of cedar. The fruit was subdued but it was there.
Mondavi urged the tasters to try it quickly, but the wine held its own admirably, and over the course of a half an hour, each sip was a different conversation. It's a beautiful wine made with a touch of Merlot (.2%).
The 1989 had an air of adventure, a rich red color and a whiff of brettanomyces, barnyard, on the nose;. Mondavi opened a second bottle to be sure it was a characteristic of the vintage, not one bottle. It was evident in the second bottle, too, but this wine, too, kept changing as we tasted it, evolving with a graceful finish.
Mondavi noted that the 1989 wine, unlike the 1979, had been fermented in stainless steel tanks in the winery's new fermentation facility. The 1979 had gone into open-topped redwood fermenters, with manual pump-overs and "rudimentary cooling." The 1979 had also been aged, interestingly, in Yugoslavian oak barrels. "My father was always experimenting," Mondavi said.
By 1989, the wine, 100% Cab, was being aged in French oak, and its alcohol had crept up to 13.4%.
The most dramatic shift, however, came between 1979 and 2009, when the 100% Cab had an alcohol level of 15.4%. Mondavi said, "It's a whole different category of wine," reflecting replanting of the vines after the phylloxera outbreak in the 1980s, as well as the wealth of new knowledge, resulting in healthier vines.
Previously, Mondavi noted, it had been a struggle to reach 24 brix with vines that were "inherently diseased or somewhat compromised." By 2009, the wine was "becoming more consistent with the Napa style of today," he said, "reflecting the change in demand."
Nonetheless, he noted, it retained the "elegant balance and structure we strive for."
And then there was the 2016. Made from grapes from three Krug vineyards, Voltz and Slinsen in Yountville and Cold Springs on Howell Mountain, this is the first year mountain fruit was included in a Vintage Selection. It is a lively youngster, with 1% Petite Verdot added to the Cab.
Robert Louis Stevenson famously called wine "bottled poetry," but it can be argued that it's also bottled history. And here it is.
The 2019 Vintage Selection of the first three wines, is available in limited quantities (60 boxed sets remain) for $800, which includes shipping. For more informatin, email wineclub@charleskrug.com or call (888) 747-5784.