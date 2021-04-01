The World in a Glass: Toasting Biale's Black Chicken

Add your name to the mailing list at Biale.com/events to join the event.

A stand against hate

Anarchist Wine Co., has announced that through April 4, they are donating 50% of all online sales of wine and merchandise made through www.anarchistwineco.com to @hateisavirus, a nonprofit that started in response to the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) fueled by the pandemic. “We stand for compassion and we stand against hate,” their announcement read. “Let’s stop the spread of hate.”

New from the Araujo family

Creating a new wine is easy; what is difficult is finding a new name.

Last year, when Araujo family decided to add a third Bordeaux blend to their Accendo Cellars portfolio, they had a clear goal: To use the wines that didn’t fit their flagship Accendo profile and create a “more approachable but still serious Cab-based blend.”

What to call this new wine, a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot sourced from some of the same vineyards used in the Accendo Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon?

They turned to Greek mythology, which inspired “Laurea.”