CompleteDTC: A management system for small wineries

Lastly, at the bottom of each page of the CompleteDTC website, there are direct links to their support team. You can ask a question, request an immediate callback, report a bug, or suggest a feature. “Customers only need one throat to choke. There is nothing worse than the buck being passed,” Evers said. “We put our money where our mouth is.”

What do current users have to say?

Kerry Eddy, co-owner of Tom Eddy Winery, has used CompleteDTC since 2016. A small, winemaker-owned Napa Valley winery with only two other employees, Kerry Eddy produces 3,000 cases per year.

“Finding a winery software platform that addressed all our needs, and one we could afford, was a big challenge," Eddy said. "We found CDTC by word of mouth, similar to how people find us. Starting in 2016, I feel like they have grown with us, intuiting our needs, and creating new options, some of which we use now and some we'll use in the future. One of their amazing benefits is their Customer Support, which is quick and responsive. Sometimes it's even Ridge himself on the other end of the line. I feel like they have our back.”