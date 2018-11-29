Straight outta the high hills of the Maipo Valley in Chile comes Lafken’s “Single Vineyard” Carménère 2014. This bottle shows its sense of place and varietal intensity with ripe black fruit, chocolate and cedar aromas. Although the grape’s origins lie in southern France, it nearly disappeared from its native land after phylloxera struck in the late 1800s. The Besoaín family produces a limited amount of wine each year—and only 470 cases of this wine. On the shelves at Compline for $16.
Compline Wine of the Week: Off the pedestal and onto the table
Ryan Stetins and Matt Stamp are the owners of Compline Wine Bar, Restaurant and Merchant, at 1300 First St. #312, Napa. For more information, visit complinewine.com.