Compline

Straight outta the Savoie comes this après-ski favorite, perfect for dreaming of January sunshine and snow. Le Cellier du Palais “Vieilles Vignes” Apremont 2016, made by Beatrice Bernard, is a cool-as-a-cucumber bottling of the white Jacquère grape. The Savoy village of Apremont, which means “bitter mountain” — a reference to the cleaved Mont Granier looming over the commune — is home to this lightly scented grape. Whenever you need a break from the slopes or a foil for cheese fondue, this gentle white wine will do.

Ryan Stetins and Matt Stamp are the owners of Compline Wine Bar, Restaurant and Merchant, at 1300 First St. #312, Napa. For more information, visit complinewine.com.

